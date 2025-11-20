RevolutionEd Launches Literacy Tool Built on the Science of Reading to Accelerate K-12 Reading Growth

RevolutionEd's AI-powered education platform features eight collaborative tools for K-12 educators, including the newly launched Literacy Tool—built on the Science of Reading to deliver adaptive, accessible reading instruction for every learner.

New Science-of-Reading literacy tool offers explicit instruction, adaptive pathways, and real-time insights to boost student reading outcomes.

By combining explicit instruction with actionable data and adaptive learning pathways, we’re helping educators achieve measurable literacy gains while saving valuable time in the process.” — Dr. Jen Walczak, Director of Education, RevolutionEd.

FRISCO, TX, UNITED STATES, November 20, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- RevolutionEd today announced the release of its new Literacy Tool , an evidence-based reading solution that blends explicit instruction with real-time feedback and personalized learning paths to help every student become a confident reader. Grounded in decades of cognitive science, the tool embeds the Science of Reading into its core architecture rather than treating it as an add-on, ensuring structural fidelity across classrooms and grade levels.Designed for inclusivity and teacher ease of use, the Literacy Tool integrates the Five Pillars of Reading – Phonemic Awareness, Phonics, Fluency, Vocabulary, and Comprehension – into adaptive modules that instantly adjust to student performance. Teachers receive live dashboards that surface strengths and gaps to guide instruction and intervention, while students benefit from AI-modeled skills, targeted feedback, and accessible, voice-enabled supports.“Our goal was simple – to make the science of reading practical, personal, and classroom-ready,” said Dr. Jen Walczak, Director of Education Initiatives & Operations at RevolutionEd. “By combining explicit instruction with actionable data and adaptive learning pathways, we’re helping educators achieve measurable literacy gains while saving valuable time in the process.”What Sets the Literacy Tool ApartBuilt – not branded – on SoR: The Science of Reading is the foundation of the platform’s architecture, ensuring alignment in every experience.Five Pillars in one system: Phonemic Awareness, Phonics, Fluency, Vocabulary, and Comprehension are fully integrated and adaptive.Explicit & data-driven: AI demonstrates skills, provides targeted feedback, and adjusts difficulty in real time based on student responses.Connected literacy: Reading, writing, spelling, and oral language develop together – not in isolation.Inclusive by design: Supports multilingual learners, students with dyslexia, and advanced readers with scaffolding and voice-enabled accessibility.Teacher-informed workflow: Live dashboards surface actionable insights to drive instruction and intervention.Built to Fit the Way Schools TeachThe Literacy Tool works seamlessly with RevolutionEd’s collaborative Curriculum Builder, so teachers can use their own materials, design with RevolutionEd, or pull trusted content from JASON Learning to create standards-aligned literacy experiences. The broader platform supports lesson planning, slide creation, and assessments in minutes, with district-ready options such as SSO and professional development.Availability and Getting StartedSchools and districts can explore the Literacy Tool within RevolutionEd’s platform. Pricing options include teacher licenses and per-student plans, with professional learning available in both virtual and in-person formats.Learn more: RevolutionEd.ai • Contact: 844-60-REVED (73833) • Email: info@revolutioned.aiAbout RevolutionEdRevolutionEd is a K-12 platform that helps educators design standards-aligned lessons, slides, and assessments in minutes with a teacher-in-the-loop approach to AI. Through partnerships like JASON Learning, schools can pair real-world STEM resources with collaborative planning workflows, supported by professional development for smooth implementation.

