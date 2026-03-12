ECS and InduMar Partner to Provide Advanced Composite Repair and Pipeline Integrity Solutions

ECS has entered a strategic distribution partnership with InduMar, a global provider of composite repair solutions and corrosion protection technologies.

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, March 12, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- ECS Announces Strategic Distribution Partnership with InduMar Products Inc, Expanding Composite Repair and Asset Integrity SolutionsECS, a private company headquartered in Houston, Texas, has been connecting end-users and manufacturers in the energy and industrial sectors since 1983. With a strong focus on delivering value-added supply chain solutions while maintaining high ethical, environmental, and safety standards, ECS continues to expand its portfolio to better serve its customers worldwide.Today, ECS is pleased to announce that it has entered a strategic distribution partnership with InduMar, a globally recognized provider of engineered composite repair solutions and corrosion protection technologies.Through this partnership, ECS will distribute InduMar’s products and systems, strengthening its ability to provide advanced integrity solutions for pipelines, facilities, terminals, and industrial infrastructure. The addition of InduMar’s technology enhances ECS’s portfolio by offering proven solutions for leak repair pipe rehabilitation , corrosion mitigation, and structural reinforcement Expanding Capabilities and Market ReachThis partnership enables ECS to deliver a broader range of solutions to its existing customers while also supporting new opportunities across the United States, Latin America, and international markets. By integrating InduMar’s engineered composite systems into its offering, ECS reinforces its commitment to providing comprehensive, technically sound solutions that help operators extend asset life, reduce downtime, and improve operational reliability.The collaboration also supports ECS’s growing focus on integrity management, complementing its corrosion control, cathodic protection, monitoring, and engineering capabilities.Leadership StatementCarlos Palacios, Director of Business Development at ECS, commented:“We are excited to welcome InduMar to our portfolio. Their engineered composite repair technologies are highly respected across the industry, and this partnership allows us to offer more complete integrity solutions to our customers. By combining InduMar’s expertise with ECS’s distribution strength and customer relationships, we are positioned to support projects throughout the U.S., Latin America, and globally.”________________________________________About ECSECS has supported the energy industry since 1983 by connecting operators, contractors, and manufacturers through efficient and reliable supply chain solutions. The company’s mission is to deliver high-value services while maintaining the highest standards of safety, ethics, and environmental responsibility.About InduMar Products IncInduMar is an international provider of engineered composite repair systems and corrosion protection technologies designed to restore, reinforce, and extend the life of critical infrastructure. The company’s solutions are widely used across the oil & gas, petrochemical, power generation, and industrial sectors, providing operators with proven alternatives to replacement, reducing downtime and improving asset reliability.For More InformationWebsite: https://ecsupply.com/news/ Email: sales@ecsupply.com

