ECS announced today the launch of its newly established Corrosion & Integrity Division

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, December 3, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- ECS Introduces Its New Corrosion Integrity Division, Strengthening Its Technical Capabilities Across the Energy Industry.ECS announced today the launch of its newly established Corrosion & Integrity Division, a major step forward in the company’s ongoing strategy to expand its technical services and strengthen its value proposition within the energy sector. Since 1983, ECS has built a strong foundation by connecting end-users with leading manufacturers, providing supply chain solutions that prioritize reliability, responsiveness, and high ethical standards.The new division created under the direction and leadership of Carlos Palacios, Director of Business Development represents a significant evolution of the company’s capabilities. It was developed in response to growing industry demand for integrated corrosion-control resources, technical expertise, and comprehensive solutions that support long-term asset protection.A Strengthened, All-Inclusive Corrosion & Integrity OfferingThrough this division, customers gain access to a complete suite of corrosion and integrity services, including:• Cathodic protection materials (anodes, backfill, cables, test stations, junction boxes, isolating kits)• Holiday detectors, CP instruments, reference electrodes, remote monitoring units (RMUs)• Internal corrosion monitoring and ICDA support• Coatings, linings, tapes, and surface preparation systems• AC mitigation products, grounding systems, and field support• CUI detection and monitoring through advanced sensor technology• Engineering services for flow assurance, chemical treatment, CP design, failure analysis, and corrosion consulting• Pipeline pigs and integrity tools• Pipe support integrity technologies (IROD)Supported by Strong Technology Partnerships:This new division leverages ECS’s strong collaborations with globally recognized manufacturers, including:Tinker & Rasor, CorrosionRadar, DENSO, COSASCO, IROD, Universal Rectifiers, and IRT (Integrated Rectifier Technologies).These alliances position ECS as a single-source provider combining materials, engineering expertise, and specialized technology.Leadership Statement:Carlos Palacios, Director of Business Development, shared:“Our customers wanted a single partner capable of supporting materials, engineering, and field solutions — and today, ECS is that partner. We are positioned to support projects of any scale, while remaining small enough to care about every detail.”For More InformationWebsite: www.ecsupply.com Email: sales@ecsupply.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.