Thread and Pia Announce Integration Delivering No-Touch Ticket Resolution for MSPs

New integration combines agentic AI and zero-touch automation to dramatically reduce ticket volume, resolution time, and technician workload

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, March 12, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Thread, the leading AI Service Desk for managed service providers (MSPs), and Pia, an AI-driven automation platform purpose-built for MSP help desks, today announced a new integration designed to deliver true no-touch ticket resolution for routine Tier 1 and Tier 2 service requests.

The Thread + Pia integration connects conversational, agentic AI directly with end users and seamlessly executes automated workflows inside the MSP’s PSA, enabling many routine service requests to be resolved without technician involvement. Together, the platforms help MSPs scale service delivery, reduce operational costs, and increase technician capacity without adding headcount.

With the integration, Thread acts as the intelligent front door to the service desk, triaging requests through chat or email and gathering required information directly from end users. When a supported request is identified, such as new user onboarding, password resets, or access changes, Thread can surface a Pia SmartForm directly inside the chat conversation. Users simply click an “Open Form” button, complete the guided form without leaving the conversation, and submit the request.

The structured data is automatically written back to the PSA, allowing Pia to execute pre-built, AI-led automations to complete the task across systems such as Active Directory, Microsoft 365, and other commonly used tools.

“MSPs are being asked to deliver faster, more consistent service while managing growing environments with limited staff,” said Mark Alayev, Chief of Magic and Co-Founder at Thread. “By integrating Thread’s agentic AI with Pia’s execution engine, we’re enabling MSPs to eliminate manual work on routine tickets and give technicians time back to focus on higher-value initiatives.”

Pia’s automation engine executes tasks using SmartForms and zero-touch workflows for common service requests including new user onboarding and offboarding, password and MFA resets, group and permission changes, license provisioning, and remote access setup. When combined with Thread’s AI-driven triage and data collection, MSPs can resolve many routine tickets end-to-end without human intervention.

“You know how MSPs are constantly battling repetitive service desk tasks, inconsistent delivery, and scaling challenges with limited tech resources, not to mention technician burnout?” said David Schwartz, CEO of Pia. “Pia provides an AI-led automation platform that layers directly into the PSA to streamline ticket handling from triage to resolution. Partnering with Thread allows us to close the loop entirely, delivering faster outcomes with fewer errors and far less manual effort.”

Early ROI modeling shows significant efficiency gains for MSPs using the combined solution. Routine tickets that typically require 20 to 30 minutes of technician time can be reduced to near-zero human touch, resulting in an estimated $10 to $20 in labor savings per ticket depending on technician rates. MSPs can expect a 50 to 70 percent reduction in cost per routine ticket, up to an 80 percent reduction in time-to-resolution, and a realistic three- to five-times increase in Tier 1 and Tier 2 technician capacity.

The integration supports MSPs using ConnectWise, Halo, or Autotask PSAs and is designed for providers managing between 800 and 10,000 endpoints with annual recurring revenue ranging from $2 million to $50 million. Typical customers see payback in under one month, particularly those handling high volumes of routine service requests.

The Thread + Pia integration is available starting March 12, 2026.

About Thread

Thread is the leading AI Service Desk built for MSPs, enabling providers to scale their business without scaling their team. Thread provides an AI-powered Service Desk including real-time chat, unified inbox, workflow automation, and a suite of AI agents, enabling MSPs to accelerate the entire service journey from first contact to resolution and be real strategic partners to their customers. Thread replaces legacy help desk infrastructure to deliver 5x faster responses, 78% faster resolution times, and consistent, human-centered support. Learn more at getthread.com.

About Pia

Pia is on a mission to revolutionize MSP help desks with powerful AI-driven automation—empowering everyone, from junior technicians to seasoned engineers, to close tickets faster, eliminate manual tasks, and dramatically boost the tech-to-endpoint ratio. Purpose-built for managed service providers, Pia combines AI-led ticket triage, zero-touch resolutions, and more than 60 ready-to-use automations to effortlessly scale IT operations. The result is unmatched productivity for technicians, seamless experiences for clients, and sustainable growth for modern MSP help desks. Learn more at pia.ai.



