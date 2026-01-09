Thread Announces General Availability of Voice AI to Modernize MSP Phone Support

Thread logo

New Voice AI automates call intake, triage, and dispatch to reduce costs and improve customer experience

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, January 9, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Thread, the leading AI Service Desk built for MSPs, today announced the general availability of Thread’s Voice AI, a Voice AI solution designed to modernize phone-based support. Voice AI automates call intake, triage, and dispatch, transforming one of the most expensive support channels into a high-impact customer touchpoint without adding headcount.

Voice AI answers calls instantly, listens in real time, and automatically updates tickets with complete and accurate call notes. From first ring to final resolution, every call is captured, logged, and handled. This eliminates manual updates, reduces after-hours on-call burden, and ensures no critical details are lost.

“Phone support has lagged behind the rest of the service desk for too long,” said Mark Alayev, Chief of Magic and Co-Founder of Thread. “With Voice AI, we are bringing phones into the modern service desk, where every call is answered instantly, every detail is captured automatically, and technicians can focus on delivering exceptional human service instead of paperwork.”

Voice AI identifies urgent issues in real time, routes calls intelligently, and accelerates resolution of routine requests. AI-powered automations complete the administrative work for every ticket, including titles, categories, priorities, resolution summaries, and time entries. By removing manual documentation, Voice AI gives technicians up to 30 percent more time to focus on meaningful customer interactions.

For MSPs, Voice AI replaces desk duty and after-hours phone coverage with instant, always-on responsiveness, elevating the customer experience while reducing operational costs. As part of the Thread AI Service Desk, Voice AI integrates seamlessly with existing workflows to deliver a fully modern, end-to-end service journey.

Thread’s Voice AI is available now.

About Thread

Thread is the leading AI Service Desk built for MSPs, enabling providers to scale their business without scaling their team. Thread offers an efficient, AI-powered workspace, including chat, inboxing, automations, and AI, to enable MSPs to be real strategic partners as an AI Service Desk, automating and accelerating the entire service journey from first contact to resolution. Thread replaces legacy helpdesk infrastructure to deliver 5x faster responses, 78 percent faster resolution times, and consistent, human-centered support. Learn more at getthread.com.

