Turning U.S. Landfills into Baseload Power: The Shaw Group and Kore Infrastructure Announce Collaboration

The Shaw Group today announced it will partner with Kore Infrastructure to accelerate the deployment of distributed power generation across the United States.

By deploying standardized modular systems, we can convert organics at every landfill in the nation into clean baseload power.” — Cornelius Shields

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, March 17, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Shaw Group, a Houston-based leader in engineering, fabrication, and project delivery, today announced it will partner with Kore Infrastructure, a non-combustion, modular power platform converting feedstock diverted from landfills into clean electrons at gigawatt scale to accelerate the deployment of distributed power generation across the United States.Together, The Shaw Group and Kore Infrastructure are advancing a scalable approach designed to bring new baseload capacity online efficiently and affordably across the United States. The collaboration reflects a shared focus on disciplined execution and infrastructure built for long-term reliability.As power demand accelerates, available generation capacity has become the primary constraint in many regions. Kore Infrastructure is responding by activating landfills as virtual power plants, unlocking new distributed supply in constrained markets.The Shaw Group will provide engineering and project delivery services, including modular fabrication, installation, and commissioning support, for Kore’s landfill-based power projects across the United States. For Kore, the collaboration expands its engineering and project-delivery capabilities as the company advances plans to generate up to 1 gigawatt of dispatchable power from U.S. landfill sites by 2030.“Kore Infrastructure’s platform represents the type of energy infrastructure the market needs right now: dispatchable power delivered quickly, affordably, and at scale,” said Mike Childers, Vice Chairman of The Shaw Group, “Their modular approach aligns with Shaw’s strengths in engineering, manufacturing, and project delivery. We’re proud to support Kore as they bring new baseload capacity online across the United States at a critical time.”“Landfills are the next power plants,” said Cornelius Shields, Founder and CEO of Kore Infrastructure. “Across every region of the country, untapped generation capacity sits beneath our feet. By deploying standardized modular systems, we can convert organics at every landfill in the nation into clean baseload power. Partnering with Shaw adds the engineering and manufacturing depth needed to deliver these projects with discipline and precision.”About The Shaw GroupWith over 1.9 million square feet of fabrication and manufacturing capacity worldwide, The Shaw Group delivers engineering, modular fabrication, and project delivery services for complex energy and industrial infrastructure projects. Shaw’s expertise in modular fabrication, pipe fabrication and specialty services, and large-scale project execution enables clients to deploy reliable, scalable infrastructure efficiently across North America and around the world.About Kore InfrastructureKore Infrastructure deploys MX-1 modular pyrolysis reactors that convert landfill-diverted organic waste into 24/7 baseload power without combustion, turning above-ground carbon liabilities into clean electrons. Landfills are future power plants: one of America’s largest untapped distributed energy reserves, already located near demand centers with existing grid interconnections and abundant feedstock supply. Rather than relying on mega-CapEx projects, Kore scales through rapid replication, switching on distributed energy nodes across the U.S. landfill network. Operationally proven with SoCalGas in Los Angeles and permitted in one of the nation’s most stringent air districts, Kore delivers speed to electrons affordably through modular, repeatable deployment.Media Contacts+1 303-332-4252diana@rdb2bmarketing.comDiana KaulKore Infrastructure

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