The Shaw Group Expands Workforce in Beaumont, Texas, Hiring 200+ Craft Professionals to Support Growing Project Demand

Shaw's Beaumont Facility

The Shaw Group is expanding its workforce at its module fabrication facility in Beaumont, Texas, and is actively hiring more than 200 craft professionals.

Our team is focused on creating meaningful career opportunities for skilled craft professionals as demand for our services continues to grow.” — Erin Eason, VP Human Resources

BEAUMONT, TX, UNITED STATES, March 31, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Shaw Group is expanding its workforce at its module fabrication facility in Beaumont, Texas, and is actively hiring more than 200 craft professionals over the next six months to support growing project demands.The Beaumont facility, which began operations in November, supports modular fabrication for clients worldwide. As project activity continues to increase, the company is seeking skilled workers to join its growing team. With project work secured through 2027, the facility is positioned for sustained growth and continued hiring in the region.Open positions include combo welders, pipefitters, ironworkers, and helpers. These roles will support fabrication activities tied to large-scale industrial construction projects serving a wide range of industries.“Our team is focused on creating meaningful career opportunities for skilled craft professionals as demand for our services continues to grow,” said Erin Eason, Vice President of Human Resources for The Shaw Group. “The Beaumont facility allows us to expand our workforce in Southeast Texas while providing competitive pay and strong benefits, for individuals who want to work on some of the most innovative projects in the industry.”The Shaw Group offers competitive wages and comprehensive benefits packages available within the first 30 days of employment.The hiring initiative reflects continued growth across the company’s project portfolio and reinforces Shaw’s commitment to investing in skilled craft labor and supporting industrial development. To view current openings and apply for available positions, visit www.theshawgrp.com/career About The Shaw GroupThe Shaw Group is a global provider of project execution and engineering services, modular fabrication, and pipe fabrication and specialty services for a multitude of industries. As demand for complex industrial projects continues to grow, Shaw is actively investing in its workforce.With a strong pipeline of work and growing global footprint, Shaw offers competitive pay, comprehensive benefits, and opportunities for career growth across its fabrication facilities. The company is committed to developing its workforce, supporting craft professionals at every stage of their careers, and providing a safe, collaborative environment where employees can grow and succeed.

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