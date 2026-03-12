New opinions: March 12, 2026

Highlight: Only judgments and decrees which constitute a final judgment of the rights of the parties and certain orders enumerated by statute are appealable.

For each issue, the appellant must cite to the record showing that the issue was preserved for review or state the grounds for seeking review of an issue not preserved.

Under N.D. Sup. Ct. Admin. R. 58(3)(a), the presiding judge, on the court's own motion, may designate a litigant as a vexatious litigant. Procedural safeguards are contained within N.D. Sup. Ct. Admin. R. 58 providing for a specific vexatious litigant definition, appropriate notice, requisite court findings, and the pre-filing order contents. The Court reviews an order finding a litigant vexatious for an abuse of discretion.

If an appeal is frivolous, the Court may award just damages and single or double costs, including reasonable attorney's fees.