Bonnie Kretchman 1961-2026

Bonnie Jeanne Kretchman, age 64 of Wahpeton ND passed away on March 2, 2026 at home surrounded by her family.

A Rosary will be held on Thursday, March 5, 2026, at St. John's Catholic Church in Wahpeton, beginning at 6:30 pm, followed by a prayer service at 7:00 pm. Her Mass of Christian Burial will be on Friday, March 6, 2026, at 11:00 AM at the church. Fr. Greg Haman will officiate. There will be no visitation before either service.

Bonnie was born on July 28, 1961, to Cy and Myrt Keller in Fergus Falls, MN. She was number 6 of 8 siblings. The family moved from Rothsay, MN to Gwinner, ND when she was in 4th grade. She graduated from North Sargent high school in 1979. She then attended college at NDSCS receiving a degree in the legal administrator assistant program.

She married the love of her life, Curt Kretchman, on July 14, 1984, in Forman ND. They moved to Dickinson ND where she worked at a legal firm and took in the softball games that her husband played in. After that their moves in life took them to Estelline SD and Canby MN for short stays before moving to Jamestown ND for many years. Then in 2004 they moved to Wahpeton ND where they presently live. Her employment was as a legal administrative assistant for many years before advancing to court recorder. Then she pursued a career in the state level legal system in Fargo and Wahpeton. Eventually going to the clerk of courts office and working her way up to being the Richland County Clerk of Courts.

They were blessed with 3 wonderful children, which she enjoyed watching and supporting them in all their sports and activities. She was a sports fan of all levels, taking in various high school events, some Bison games, and sitting with her husband watching hours of college and professional games. In her spare time, she enjoyed working on crafts with her grandchildren and going on evening walks with Curt. Summer months were lake time, spending many days out on the pontoon with friends and family. She liked to travel to warmer climates for a break during the ND winters. She was an active member of St John’s Catholic Church in Wahpeton.

She was a kind, friendly, fun- loving spirit. She has lasting friendships from high school and from different places she lived. She sure enjoyed all her outings with the special group of gal pals she had in the Wahpeton area!

Her biggest joy in life was her husband, kids and grandkids, they were her pride and joy! The love she had for her grandkids was undeniable. She loved to spend time playing, reading and couldn’t get enough snuggles with them. She glowed with pride whenever she would talk about them.

Bonnie will be dearly missed by so many.

She is survived by her husband Curt, 3 children Camden (Amie) Kretchman, Blake Kretchman and Alison (Walker) Busse. Grandchildren Nora and Nolan Busse and Emberlee Kretchman. Siblings Sharon (Mick) Maddock, Linda (Dan) Bettin, Allen (Becky) Keller, Dawn Johnson, Gary (Lola) Keller, Jane (Grant)Tweed, Ann (Mark) Foner. Mother-in-law Arlene Kretchman, brothers-in-law Larry Kretchman, Craig (Carla) Kretchman and many nieces and nephews.

Preceded in death by her parents, Cy and Myrt Keller, father-in-law Dale Kretchman, brother-in-law Joe Johnson and niece Jodi Zwilling.

View the complete obituary here: https://www.vertinmunson.com/obituaries/bonnie-kretchman