Conquer Padel Introduces lululemon Apparel at Its Clubs

Conquer Padel players embracing the energy and community that define the sport.

Conquer Padel now offers lululemon premium apparel at its clubs, marking lululemon’s most significant expansion into the U.S. padel market to date.

PHOENIX, AZ, UNITED STATES, March 12, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Conquer Padel, a pioneering force in America’s burgeoning padel scene, today announced a new retail initiative that brings lululemon’s premium athletic apparel to its club members and guests. This partnership represents lululemon’s most significant and strategic expansion into the U.S. padel market to date, deepening the synergy between two brands that share a powerful commitment to performance, quality, and building strong communities.

As part of this initiative, all Conquer Padel locations will feature a dedicated retail space showcasing a curated collection of lululemon’s technical apparel and athleisure wear. The selection is designed to meet the needs of the modern padel player, offering performance-driven gear for on-court play and stylish, comfortable options for life off the court.

“We are thrilled to align with a brand of lululemon's caliber," said Enrique Gracia, CEO of Conquer Padel. "Our vision has always been to create a world-class experience, and that includes providing our community with access to the very best products. As one of the most revered athleisure brands globally, Lululemon’s focus on quality, innovation, and the active lifestyle resonates deeply with our own brand values. We believe this offering will not only enhance our players' performance but also strengthen the vibrant, wellness-focused community we are building at Conquer Padel."

The new retail experience is now available at Conquer Padel's flagship club in Phoenix, Arizona. Building on this momentum, Conquer Padel is set to open its second club in Lehi, Utah, in the coming months, bringing world-class padel facilities to the heart of Silicon Slopes.

The company is also accelerating its national expansion through a robust franchising model, with nine franchise units already sold across Florida, New Jersey and California, and in the process of securing prime real estate across the country. This rapid growth underscores padel's explosive rise in the US, positioning Conquer Padel as the go-to brand for aspiring athletes, families, and social players seeking a fun, fitness-forward alternative to traditional racquet sports.

For more information on Conquer Padel and its upcoming club openings, visit conquerpadel.com.

About Conquer Padel

Conquer Padel is one of America’s leading padel club operators, dedicated to growing the world’s fastest-growing sport through premium facilities, wellness amenities, and vibrant community events. With clubs blending professional-grade courts, recovery zones, and social spaces, Conquer Padel is franchising nationwide to make padel accessible to all.

Disclaimer: Conquer Padel is an authorized retailer of lululemon products. This press release does not imply a formal partnership, endorsement, or co-branding agreement with lululemon athletica inc.

