Conquer Padel Announces $15 Million Investment Opportunity for U.S. Expansion

The Conquer Padel team, featuring Gilberto Cañez, Tom Konkowski, Gonzalo Mata, Barry Falcon, Enrique Gracia, and Liza Riefkohl, brings unparalleled expertise in real estate, finance, franchising and padel club operations.

Arizona-based Conquer Padel Holdings has launched a $15 million investment opportunity to fuel its padel club expansion across the U.S.

TEMPE, AZ, UNITED STATES, March 29, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ --

Arizona-based Conquer Padel Holdings, a padel club operator group with over five years of experience successfully operating 48 padel courts across 6 clubs in Mexico, has launched a $15 million investment opportunity to fuel its expansion across the U.S.

Building on the success of a $1.1 million fundraising round closed in January for its Tempe, AZ, location— set to open this summer—the $15 million equity raise will be used to accelerate its mission to bring padel to communities nationwide, beginning with seven additional clubs across Arizona, Utah, Georgia and California. As the first in the U.S. to launch a padel franchise opportunity earlier this month, Conquer Padel ensures all clubs follow the same franchise business model, offering consistency and scalability for investors and franchisees alike.

The raise comes as Padel, the world’s fastest-growing sport, surges in popularity in the U.S., and is announced off the back of America’s Racquet Week, which just concluded in Miami, FL. Played in over 130 countries by more than 30 million active players, the Padel market is expected to reach $6 billion by 2028 (Deloitte, 2023). In the U.S., the number of Padel courts has jumped from 227 in 2023 to over 650 in early 2025 (FIP, 2025), with forecasts predicting up to 15,000 courts by 2029. Conquer Padel is leveraging its expertise to capture a significant share of this dynamic market.

A Unique Opportunity for Investors

With a minimum investment of $50,000, this Reg D 506(c) private equity offering invites both U.S. and foreign investors to join Conquer Padel in capitalizing on the explosive growth of the padel market. Through this exclusive investment opportunity, investors can benefit from an annual preferred return of 12%, coupled with an 80% revenue-sharing waterfall. The funds will support the development of seven state-of-the-art clubs in strategic locations across Arizona, Utah, Georgia and California, each designed to serve as a vibrant hub for community, fitness, innovation and social connection. These facilities will feature cutting-edge courts, premium amenities, professional coaching and programs tailored for players of all skill levels—from novices to seasoned competitors.

Enrique Gracia, CEO of Conquer Padel, said: “Padel is more than a game—it’s a lifestyle that fosters community, competition and fun, and it’s no secret that its popularity in the U.S. is exploding.” “Guided by strong corporate leadership and with our Tempe club opening this summer, we aim to accelerate our expansion and provide unparalleled experiences for players while creating a strong investment opportunity for those who recognize the sport’s incredible potential,” Gracia added.

Barry Falcon, co-founder and Certified Franchise Executive, said: “The Padel industry is poised for rapid expansion, and our scalable franchise model is built to seize that opportunity. Investors can join a proven team at the forefront of a high-growth market.”

Tom Konkowski, co-founder and Chief Operating Officer, added: “With our ‘player-first’ concept, state-of-the-art facilities, and prime locations, Conquer Padel caters to a growing market. Our recurring revenue model, fueled by membership fees and various income streams, allows for stable returns.”

About Conquer Padel - A Powerhouse Team Leading the Charge

Conquer Padel is guided by a dynamic leadership team with unparalleled expertise in padel club operations, finance, real estate and franchising. The company has partnered with one of the largest real estate and site selection firms with over 150 real estate brokers across the U.S., as well as with top club management software company PlayByPoint and MejorSet, the world leader in Padel court manufacturing and installation. To learn more about Conquer Padel visit conquerpadel.com and to learn more about the investment opportunity or to request the PPM visit conquerpadel.com/invest

Disclaimer: Regulation D 506(c) Mandated Legend: Any historical performance data represents past performance. Past performance does not guarantee future results; Current performance may be different than the performance data presented; The Company is not required by law to follow any standard methodology when calculating and representing performance data; The performance of the Company may not be directly comparable to the performance of other private or registered funds or companies; The securities are being offered in reliance on an exemption from the registration requirements, and therefore are not required to comply with certain specific disclosure requirements; The Securities and Exchange Commission has not passed upon the merits of or approved the securities, the terms of the offering, or the accuracy of the materials.

Contacts:

INVESTOR CONTACT:

Tom Konkowski

+1 602-834-0044

invest@conquerpadel.com

MEDIA CONTACT:

Ben Nichols

ben@padel22.com



Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.