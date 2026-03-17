Liquid Lemon Launches Shopify Design Studio for DTC Brands

Liquid Lemon is a Shopify design studio delivering custom DTC storefronts in 30 days at $7,500 fixed. The Liquid Sprint™ delivers a fully custom Shopify storefront in 30 days at a fixed price of $7,500. Liquid Lemon has built custom Shopify storefronts for Gymshark, Hero Cosmetics, Bite, Olipop, and Alphalete, with The Liquid Sprint™ delivering in 30 days.

The new studio delivers fully custom Shopify storefronts in 30 days at a fixed price of $7,500, trusted by Gymshark, Olipop, Hero Cosmetics, and Triangl.

We deliver in 30 days what most agencies take months to get wrong. DTC brands move fast. Their storefront refreshes should too.” — Andrew Zam, Co-Founder, Liquid Lemon

CLEARWATER BEACH, FL, UNITED STATES, March 17, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Liquid Lemon , a new Shopify design and development studio, has officially launched to serve direct-to-consumer brands that have outgrown their template storefronts and need a conversion-focused upgrade, fast.The studio's flagship offering, The Liquid Sprint™, delivers a fully custom Shopify storefront in 30 days at a fixed price of $7,500. The scope includes a custom homepage, collection pages, product detail pages, cart and drawer, mobile-first build, performance optimization, and app integrations, everything a brand needs to go live and scale with confidence.Built for Brands That Can't Afford to WaitTraditional agency timelines run three to six months. Liquid Lemon was built to compress that without cutting corners. Every project is founder-led, with clients receiving direct Slack access to the team building their store from day one. Scope is locked before a line of code is written, eliminating the change orders and budget overruns that define most agency relationships."We deliver in 30 days what most agencies take months to get wrong," Andrew Zam, co-founder, said at launch. "DTC brands move fast. Their storefront refreshes should too."A Portfolio Built on Recognizable NamesLiquid Lemon launches with a portfolio that includes work alongside some of the most recognized names in DTC: Gymshark, Olipop, Hero Cosmetics, Bite, Alphalete, Away, and Triangl. The studio is an official Shopify Partner with over 50 stores built across apparel, beauty, wellness, food and beverage, and personal care.The Liquid Sprint™: Fixed Scope, Fixed PriceEvery 30-day sprint delivers a custom homepage, collections page, product detail pages for up to 10 SKUs, cart and drawer, header, footer, legal pages, brand integration, mobile-first build, performance optimization, app integrations, and two revision rounds. Fixed price: $7,500. No hourly billing. No scope creep.Who Liquid Lemon Works WithThe studio is designed for DTC brands doing $500,000 or more in annual revenue that are ready for a storefront that matches the quality of their product. Liquid Lemon works across apparel, beauty, wellness, food and beverage, and lifestyle categories. After launch, most clients continue with a monthly growth retainer covering updates, ongoing development, landing pages, and A/B testing.About Liquid LemonLiquid Lemon is a Shopify design and development studio delivering fully custom DTC storefronts in 30 days at a fixed price of $7,500. An official Shopify Partner with 50+ stores built, the studio serves brands in apparel, beauty, wellness, food and beverage, and lifestyle. To start a sprint or learn more, visit liquidlemon.co or contact andrew@liquidlemon.co.

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