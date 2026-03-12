MC-IF Welcomes Huawei and Looks Forward to Growing VVC Deployment

On the Frontier of Media Coding Advancement

BEAVERTON, OR, UNITED STATES, March 12, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Media Coding Industry Forum (MC-IF) today announced that Huawei has joined the organization as a member, signaling growing confidence in the Versatile Video Coding (VVC) standard.

As a member of MC-IF, Huawei joins a collaborative industry forum focused on building the VVC ecosystem. MC-IF members work collectively to address interoperability challenges between next-generation codecs and existing platforms, devices, and workflows, with the goal of lowering friction as industry deployment takes shape.

“Huawei’s participation in MC-IF is a reflection of VVC’s technological strength and ability to meet real-world video codec requirements. Huawei brings experience as a leading contributor of system-on-chip and device manufacturing with a significant reach in intellectual property. We look forward to working with them to demonstrate VVC’s advantages in action, and promoting VVC interoperability,” said Justin Ridge, president of MC-IF.

The VVC standard, published in July 2020, delivers a substantial increase in compression efficiency over its predecessor, HEVC/H.265, achieving around 50% bitrate reduction for the same video quality. VVC’s unparalleled compression performance stems from a combination of efficient coding tools designed from the start to support a wide range of video content properties including High Dynamic Range (HDR), Wide Color Gamut (WGC), and computer-generated imagery for gaming and remote screen content sharing.

About MC-IF

The Media Coding Industry Forum (MC-IF) is an open industry forum dedicated to furthering the adoption of MPEG standards, initially focusing on Versatile Video Coding (VVC). MC-IF works to establish these standards as well-accepted and widely used for the benefit of both consumers and the broader media and communications ecosystem. Its members collaborate on interoperability, implementation guidance, and industry-level alignment to support the operational deployment of next-generation video technologies. Ready to get involved? Visit us at www.mc-if.org or LinkedIn and reach out at info@mc-if.org.

About Huawei

Founded in 1987, Huawei is a leading global provider of information and communications technology (ICT) infrastructure and smart devices. With approximately 208,000 employees operating in more than 170 countries and regions, Huawei serves billions of people worldwide. The company is committed to bringing digital capabilities to every person, home, and organization for a fully connected, intelligent world through innovation, collaboration, and sustainable technology solutions.

