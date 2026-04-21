NAB 2026: Experts Say HDR Plays a Bigger Role Than 4K in TV Picture Quality

Gopal Miglani, BitRouter and ZapperBox

HDR Is the Path to a Better Viewing Experience, According to BitRouter & ZapperBox President Gopal Miglani

When you provide consumers with a side-by-side comparison of TVs with and without HDR, the difference is clear. HDR displays win.” — Gopal Miglani, BitRouter and ZapperBox

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, April 21, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- For years, consumers have been told that 4K resolution is the key to better TV picture quality. That premise is now being challenged, as industry experts point to high dynamic range (HDR) as a more meaningful upgrade of what viewers actually see on screen.

Gopal Miglani, founder and president of BitRouter and ZapperBox, shared these observations in a recent video interview conducted for journalists, stating that the most noticeable improvements in picture quality come not from increasing the number of pixels, but from improving how those pixels are displayed.

For consumers, this means picture quality gains may depend less on resolution alone and more on whether a TV supports HDR, because HDR makes better use of the powerful lighting in today’s televisions to render brilliant colors at any resolution, even as low as 720p.

The most effective path to a better viewing experience, he said, comes from HDR, which also enhances brightness, contrast, as well as color depth to create a more realistic image.

Industry experts and colorists say HDR combined with standard high-definition resolution can deliver roughly 85% of the total perceived improvement in picture quality. This shifts the definition of picture quality away from pixel count and toward how images are rendered. A higher range of brightness, made possible by HDR, therefore also provides a perceived higher resolution.

According to Miglani, before increasing the number of pixels, it is important to ensure that the available pixels can each contribute to a sharper picture by adding a higher brightness range, which means adding HDR.

“TV manufacturers have amplified the benefits of 4K resolution for years, supporting the idea that more pixels equals a better viewing experience,” explained Miglani. “It is a narrative that’s easier to tell consumers, because it looks like simple math. Explaining the benefits of HDR is more difficult. However, when you provide consumers with a side-by-side comparison of TVs with and without HDR, the difference is clear. HDR displays win.”

That contrast reflects how modern TVs actually perform, where built-in upscaling reduces the impact of higher resolution while HDR improves brightness, contrast, and color in ways viewers can more easily perceive.

“The TVs available today are highly likely to be 4K capable, and the latest TVs and conversion boxes are able to upscale 1080p content up to 4K,” said Miglani. “This delivers about a 10% to 15% improvement in the viewing experience, which is modest compared to the visual improvements offered by HDR.”

Consumer Misconceptions

After years of marketing focused on resolution, many consumers assume that upgrading to 4K will always deliver a better picture. In practice, the benefits of 4K often depend on viewing distance, screen size, and content quality. In addition, HDR has often been marketed in relation to 4K, to the point that consumers are unaware that HDR is available for any resolution, like the widely available 1080p (2k) and even 720p (1k) resolutions.

“One of the most common misconceptions is that upgrading to 4K is always better,” Miglani said. “To truly see the difference, viewers need to sit close enough to the screen, have a high-quality TV, and know what details to look for.”

Another common assumption is that more pixels automatically result in a better image. In reality, HDR enhances the elements the human eye is most sensitive to, including contrast and color variation.

“Resolution defines the number of pixels available on a TV screen. HDR, on the other hand, delivers brighter highlights, deeper shadows, and richer colors,” he said. “With HDR, more information is dedicated to color and differences in brightness, which makes those improvements stand out.”

Those improvements are already being delivered to viewers as broadcasters deploy HDR over the air.

“For consumers waiting for more 4K content, it is important to note that HDR content is already available today from over-the-air broadcasts, including stations owned by Gray Media and Sinclair,” said Miglani.

Why This Shift Matters

The transition to next-generation broadcast standards is accelerating the move toward HDR.

Broadcasters across the United States are shifting from ATSC 1.0 to ATSC 3.0 (also called NextGenTV), a newer format that supports HDR, higher frame rates, improved audio, and 4K resolution. However, bandwidth constraints are influencing how these capabilities are deployed.

HDR with 1080p (full HD) or 720p (HD) requires significantly less bandwidth than full 4K video, making it a more practical way for broadcasters to improve picture quality and deliver more channels over the same available bandwidth. Streaming services also receive a significant bandwidth savings when HDR is paired with lower resolutions than 4K. For consumers enjoying these streaming services, the lower bandwidth means a more stable delivery of wireless indoor (Wi-Fi) and outdoor (cellular) service, with less interruptions.

As a result, many broadcasters are prioritizing HDR with 1080p resolution rather than delivering full 4K streams. This approach allows them to provide a more noticeable improvement in picture quality without exceeding bandwidth limits.

What Consumers Should Look For

For consumers shopping for a new TV, HDR support should be a primary consideration.

In addition to HDR capability, buyers should evaluate audio quality and whether the TV is optimized for broadcast or streaming environments, with resolution becoming a secondary factor in overall picture quality.

“There are several HDR formats available today,” Miglani said. “HDR10 and HLG are more basic standards, while Dolby Vision and Advanced HDR by Technicolor offer more sophisticated capabilities.”

He added that for consumers watching over-the-air television, antenna quality remains critical.

“If a consumer wants to watch TV over the air, the most important factor is the antenna,” he said. “Professional installation can make a significant difference in performance.”

Click here to read the full story.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.