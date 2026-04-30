i2 Group Launches i2 Amplify, a Community Platform for Intelligence Professionals Worldwide

Nadia Tuominen, i2 Group Gavin Shepheard, i2 Group

New initiative connects analysts, investigators, and decision makers across the global i2 user base

By creating a space where they can share knowledge, learn from each other, and access expertise more easily, we're helping them get even greater value from their tools...to deliver better outcomes.” — Nadia Tuominen

CAMBRIDGE, UNITED KINGDOM, April 30, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- i2 Group, a Harris Computer company, has announced the launch of i2 Amplify, a community platform that brings together intelligence professionals, analysts, and investigators to collaborate, share expertise, and strengthen the use of i2 Group solutions in operational environments.

The launch addresses a longstanding gap in the intelligence community, where operational security requirements and fragmentation have limited ongoing peer exchange outside of periodic in-person conferences. The i2 Amplify community creates a persistent, accessible space where practitioners can connect continuously rather than waiting for the next event.

"i2 Amplify is about bringing our users closer together," said Nadia Tuominen, Community Champion at i2 Group. "Our customers operate in complex, high-stakes environments. By creating a space where they can share knowledge, learn from each other, and access expertise more easily, we're helping them get even greater value from their tools and ultimately deliver better outcomes."

i2 Amplify is built around the needs of active users across law enforcement, defense, and national security sectors. The platform enables members to share practical use cases and analytical techniques, learn from experienced practitioners across sectors, engage directly with i2 Group specialists and product teams, and contribute feedback that helps shape future product development.

“As our global user base expands, securely sharing operational insight is mission critical. The i2 Amplify community provides the trusted environment for that exchange, enabling organizations to strengthen analytical capability and deliver more effective outcomes.,” said Gavin Shepheard, Executive Vice President at i2 Group.

Community architecture within i2 Amplify supports multiple user roles, bringing together analysts, decision makers, data scientists, and technical staff within a single environment. In addition to peer discussion forums, the platform integrates i2 Group knowledge articles, product updates, support resources, and event listings, consolidating resources that users previously had to seek across separate channels.

“The platform reflects i2 Group's emphasis on global practitioner diversity. We recognise the importance of varied cultural perspectives, regional knowledge, and diverse operational experiences to intelligence success. The i2 Amplify community will surface those perspectives by connecting users across i2 Group's international footprint. The goal is to give practitioners ongoing exposure to viewpoints and approaches that differ from those in their day-to-day work environments, in recognition of the value this can bring to interpreting information, testing hypotheses, and informing action.,” said Tuominen.

Membership is free for active i2 customers. i2 Group plans to develop additional community-driven programming over time, with direction shaped by member input rather than top-down scheduling.

i2 Amplify is now live and available to eligible customers. To learn more or request access, visit i2group.com/about-i2-amplify-community.

About i2 Group

i2 Group is the global leader in advanced visual analysis solutions, with a presence in more than 140 countries. Its innovations empower analysts and investigators to discover, create and disseminate actionable intelligence to combat threats, such as serious crime, terrorism, war and fraud. These pioneering solutions are relied upon by thousands of organizations in global, international, national and local operations.

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