Confluence 2026, Canada’s Inaugural Creator Awards, Unveils Finalists

Confluence Awards names 40+ creators across 10 categories ahead of live ceremony at Four Seasons Toronto on March 26

Our inaugural finalist class is exactly what we set out to find — creators whose work reflects the Canada we actually live in.” — Joycelyn David

TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, March 12, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Confluence Awards , Canada’s first national creator awards program, today announced its inaugural class of finalists celebrating the country's diverse creator community. More than 40 creators across 10 categories — including Food, Health & Wellness, Education, Business & Tech, Travel, Arts & Entertainment, Fashion & Beauty, Breakthrough Star, and Emerging Voice — have been selected through a rigorous evaluation process combining expert jury scoring and independent online verification.The finalists represent the breadth of Canada's creator landscape: from a Cordon Bleu-trained Métis chef to a collective of journalists building infrastructure for diverse storytelling, from a prairie-based DIY creator with over 1 million TikTok followers to a family-run Traditional Chinese Medicine wellness project built organically between Cantonese sisters."Our inaugural finalist class is exactly what we set out to find — creators whose work reflects the Canada we actually live in," said Joycelyn David, Owner and CEO of AV Communications. "These aren't just popular accounts. These are creators building real communities, preserving cultural traditions, and pushing creative boundaries across platforms that most awards programs don't even acknowledge. Recognition where it's overdue."2026 Finalists by CategoryFood: Raymond Cua (Travelling Foodie), Alix Loiselle (French Kiss Cook), Joanna Luo (Toronto Diary), Margarette Leandre, Ayesha RasheedHealth & Wellness: Ryan MacEwen, Lauren Obedkoff (FlabulousLo), Lisa (The Chinese Soup Lady), Jane Stewart, Moe AkelEducation, Business & Tech: Nidhi Nagori, Anne Mok, Deidre Gourlay (Our Upcycled Life), Jessica Moorhouse, Reni (XoReni)Travel: Josh Rimer, Glasbo, Ana Clara (NotYourPlumTravels), Brent Hendrick, Shobhit KhatterArts & Entertainment: Jenna Rutherford (From House to Home DIY), Nir Guzinski, Ashley Rosenow (Illustrious Interiors), Andrew McWhae, Mia OhkiBreakthrough Star: Hillary Kaplan, Andrian Makhnachov, Becca Rhodes, Jozzoh, Jessica Milburn (Responsive Parenting)Emerging Voice: Didihood, Jennifer Cuthbert Lam, Imaani Walker, Alvina Kaye, Jayne Kamara & Shawna StewartFashion & Beauty: Kiley Langille, Kels (kelsielynnxoxo), Cecile Brenda, Kyra Milan, Danielle Julius-Williams, Ambika GoelPeople's Choice Award Nominees: Hillary Kaplan, Nidhi Nagori, Jenna Rutherford, Ryan MacEwen, Kiley LangilleCreator's Choice Award Nominees: Deidre Gourlay, Moe Akel, Nir Guzinski, Lisa (The Chinese Soup Lady), Josh RimerEvaluation ProcessFinalists were evaluated by an expert jury across five criteria: content quality, community engagement, consistency, cultural impact, and authenticity. Judge scores were then validated through independent verification of social media presence, press coverage, brand partnerships, and real-world credentials across both mainstream platforms (Instagram, TikTok, YouTube) and diaspora-specific platforms (Xiaohongshu, WeChat, Weibo, KakaoTalk).The 2026 jury includes Ranjit Sarai (Western Union Canada), Taryn Fisher (Estée Lauder Companies Canada), Danyal Syed Ali (IKEA Canada), Belle Baldoza (Global Marketing and Communications Leader), and Shaharyar Irfan (AV Communications).People’s Choice and Creator’s Choice AwardsTwo additional awards give voice to both the public and the creator community. The People's Choice Award is determined by open public vote — five nominees with the strongest verified audience reach have been selected for the ballot. The Creator's Choice Award is voted on exclusively by Confluence Awards finalists, recognizing the creator whose craft and community-building earn the deepest peer respect.Voting details are available at www.confluenceawards.com Awards CeremonyWinners across all categories will be announced live at the inaugural Confluence Awards ceremony on March 26, 2026 at the Four Seasons Hotel in Toronto.Official Sponsors and PartnersThe program’s sponsor lineup represents a cross-section of industries recognizing the value and influence of Canada’s diverse creator community:Presenting Sponsors: AV Communications, Klever KaosPlatinum Sponsor: Western UnionBronze Sponsor: Estée Lauder Companies CanadaProduct Sponsors: Guerlain, Echo & EmberPrize Sponsor: Miele CanadaTech Partner: Tulong TechMedia Partner: RIVO, Y-Media###About Confluence AwardsConfluence Awards is Canada’s first national awards program dedicated to celebrating the diversity, creativity, and cultural richness of the country’s creator community. The name “Confluence” represents the meeting of rivers: a symbol of unity, movement, and connection that captures the spirit of Canada’s creative landscape.The program recognizes creators across 12 categories—including Food, Health & Wellness, Fashion & Beauty, Technology & Innovation, Finance & Business, Arts & Entertainment, Education, Travel, Emerging Voice, Breakthrough Star, Creator’s Choice, and People’s Choice—spanning both mainstream platforms such as Instagram, TikTok, and YouTube, and diaspora-specific platforms including Xiaohongshu, KakaoTalk, and WeChat.About AV CommunicationsAV Communications is a leading multicultural marketing and communications agency with over 20 years of experience connecting brands with diverse Canadian audiences. Specializing in influencer marketing, brand partnerships, and event production, AVC has built deep relationships across cultural communities nationwide. The agency's expertise spans from grassroots community engagement to national campaign execution, making it uniquely positioned to launch Canada's first comprehensive multicultural creator awards program.

