Confluence Awards Unveils Powerhouse Jury and Sponsors Ahead of Canada’s First National Creator Awards Program

Industry leaders from Western Union, Estée Lauder Companies, IKEA, Guerlain, join as judges and sponsors to shape the future of Canada’s creator economy

Canada’s creator community is a cultural and economic force—and this is its stage.” — Joycelyn David

TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, February 24, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Canada’s first national awards program celebrating the diversity, creativity, and cultural impact of the country’s creator community, today announced its inaugural jury panel and official sponsor partners. The announcements mark a significant milestone ahead of the award's live ceremony at the Four Seasons Hotel in Toronto on March 26, 2026.The six-member jury brings together senior leaders from some of Canada’s most recognized brands alongside global marketing and communications expertise. The sponsor roster spans financial services, luxury beauty, event production, and technology—reflecting the breadth of industries invested in Canada’s growing creator economy.The 2026 Jury Confluence Awards has assembled a jury that reflects the program’s core commitment to structural diversity—industry leaders who bring distinct professional lenses and lived cultural perspectives to the evaluation process. Each judge will assess nominees using a transparent 100-point rubric across five criteria: Content Quality & Creativity, Community Engagement, Consistency & Reliability, Impact & Influence, and Authenticity & Values. The inaugural jury members are:Ranjit Sarai, Vice President of Digital GTM, Western Union Canada — A seasoned fintech leader whose career spans co-founding the fintech STACK and leading digital, payments, and product innovation teams across consumer and financial organizations.Taryn Fisher, Communications, Social Media & Corporate Affairs Lead, Estée Lauder Companies Canada — With 15+ years of experience across luxury beauty, fashion, and lifestyle brands spanning North America, Europe, and South Africa, Taryn specializes in multi-ethnic, multigenerational communications strategies.Danyal Syed Ali, Country Consumer & Customer Insights Manager, IKEA Canada — With 14+ years of experience across CPG, retail, and tech, Danyal specializes in turning data into strategies that grow brands and capture market share. He holds an MS in Marketing from Columbia Business School.Olfa Khenessi, Senior Public Relations & Partnerships Manager, Guerlain Canada (LVMH) — A PR and communications professional with over a decade of luxury sector experience, leading brand visibility and reputation strategies for one of the world’s most prestigious beauty houses.Belle Baldoza, Global Marketing and Communications Leader — The brand and communications strategist behind TikTok’s explosive global growth and a force behind Netflix, Spotify, and Airbnb’s rise as cultural brands. Now Director of Brand Marketing at Voices, Belle was named one of PRovoke Media’s Global Influence 100: Rising Stars.Shaharyar Irfan, Global Director of Business Development & Partnerships, AV Communications — Recognized by Peak Magazine as one of Canada’s Emerging Leaders, Shaharyar drives strategic expansion across Canada, the US, and UK, with deep experience across fashion, beauty, food, automotive, and financial services.Official Sponsors and PartnersThe program’s sponsor lineup represents a cross-section of industries recognizing the value and influence of Canada’s diverse creator community:Presenting Sponsors: AV Communications & Klever KaosPlatinum Sponsor: Western UnionBronze Sponsor: Estée Lauder Companies CanadaProduct Sponsors: Guerlain, Echo & EmberTech Partner: Tulong TechnologiesMedia Partner; RIVOA Defining Moment for Canadian Creators“When we launched Confluence Awards, we made a promise: recognition where it’s overdue,” said Joycelyn David, Owner & CEO of AV Communications ( AVC ). “Today’s jury and sponsor announcement shows the momentum is real. When brands like Western Union, Estée Lauder, IKEA, and Guerlain step up alongside a jury of this caliber, it confirms what we’ve always known: Canada’s creator community is a cultural and economic force—and this is its stage.”

