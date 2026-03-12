FAA Proposes $172,894 Fine Against Dentec Avionics for Aircraft Maintenance Violations

Thursday, March 12, 2026

WASHINGTON — The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) proposes a $172,894 civil penalty against Dentec Avionics of Pretoria, South Africa, for allegedly violating aircraft maintenance regulations.

The FAA alleges that the aircraft repair station performed maintenance on three aircraft for which it was not properly rated and repeatedly used improper tooling to perform maintenance on seven aircraft (six airplanes and one helicopter). The alleged violations occurred between December 2023 and May 2025.

Dentec Avionics has 30 days after receiving the FAA’s enforcement letter to respond to the agency.