FAA Proposes $165,000 Fine Against Alaska Airlines for Alleged Intoxicated Passenger Violations

Tuesday, May 26, 2026

WASHINGTON — The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) proposes a $165,000 civil penalty against Alaska Airlines for allegedly allowing intoxicated passengers to board flights.

FAA regulations prohibit airlines from allowing anyone who appears to be intoxicated to board an aircraft. The alleged incidents occurred on 11 flights between February 2024 and February 2025.

Alaska Airlines has 30 days after receiving the FAA’s enforcement letter to respond to the agency.