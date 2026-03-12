Water and Sanitation’s on Integrated Vaal River System reaching full capacity

The Department of Water and Sanitation’s (DWS) weekly state of reservoirs report for this week indicates that the Integrated Vaal River System (IVRS) has reached full capacity, reflecting stable water availability across the system’s key reservoirs that supply Gauteng Province and surrounding regions.

According to the latest report, the IVRS increased slightly from 99.2% to 100.0% this week, signalling a healthy water supply outlook for the country’s economic hub and its supporting industries.

With the IVRS currently standing at 100.0%, water availability within the system remains stable, providing a positive outlook for Gauteng’s water security, particularly as the province relies heavily on this system for domestic consumption, industrial production and economic activity. Minor fluctuations in some dams may be attributed to operational water releases and dam safety protocols aimed at maintaining infrastructure integrity and managing downstream river flows.

The Integrated Vaal River System is South Africa’s most critical water supply network. It is an interconnected system of dams, rivers, pumping stations and transfer schemes designed to ensure reliable water supply to the country’s economic heartland.

The Vaal Dam, the primary reservoir within the IVRS and a major source of water for Gauteng, recorded an increase from 100.1% last week to 101.4% this week. Levels above 100% indicate that the dam has exceeded its full supply capacity due to sustained inflows into the Vaal River catchment. During such periods, dam operators may implement controlled water releases through sluice gates to maintain the structural safety and operational stability of the dam.

The Sterkfontein Dam, which serves as a strategic reserve within the IVRS and is used to supplement the Vaal River system when required, remains stable at 99.9%. The dam continues to operate close to full capacity and plays a critical role as a backup storage facility within the system.

Further downstream, Bloemhof Dam has recorded a notable increase from 92.7% to 96.7%, reflecting improved inflows into the Vaal River catchment. This improvement contributes positively to the stability of the broader river system, which supports agricultural production, municipal supply and other economic activities.

Meanwhile, Grootdraai Dam, which supplies water primarily to the eastern parts of the IVRS and supports both industrial and municipal users, recorded a marginal decrease from 100.1% to 99.8%. Despite this slight drop, the dam remains near full capacity and continues to support the overall stability of the system.

Within the transboundary component of the IVRS linked to the Lesotho Highlands Water Project, Katse Dam has declined slightly from 100.4% to 98.8%, while Mohale Dam remains unchanged at 104.1%. These dams play a crucial role in augmenting South Africa’s water supply by transferring water from the highlands of Lesotho into the Vaal River System.

Despite the encouraging dam levels, the Department reminds the public that South Africa remains a water-scarce country, and responsible water use remains critical to ensuring long-term water security. The public is encouraged to continue practising water conservation and to exercise caution around rivers and dams during periods of high inflows.

Enquiries:

Spokesperson for the Department of Water and Sanitation

Wisane Mavasa

Cell: 060 561 8935

E-mail: mavasaw@dws.gov.za

Communication, Gauteng DWS

Maria Lebese

Cell: 082 611 9264

E-mail: lebesem@dws.gov.za

#ServiceDeliveryZA