aiXplain Studio is the no-code platform for building production-grade AI agents, designed for speed, built for teams, and never without control.

SAN JOSE, CA, UNITED STATES, March 12, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- aiXplain introduces aiXplain Studio . A new way to build intelligent agents. built for speed, built for teams, and built for control.aiXplain today announced aiXplain Studio, a no-code platform that moves AI agent development from a specialized engineering effort to an organization-wide capability.aiXplain Studio replaces static, pre-wired workflows with intelligent agents that plan, adapt, and orchestrate tasks dynamically at runtime, so teams can collaboratively build and quickly deploy production-grade agents.Many agent platforms start with flow diagrams, routers, and switches. aiXplain Studio moves beyond that. It frees builders to focus on outcomes, not wiring. Teams define the objective, attach tools, and set governance rules, then aiXplain Studio adapts in real time as requirements evolve. That is possible because aiXplain’s governance architecture enforces quality and policy at runtime with full traceability, so aiXplain Studio stays built for speed, built for teams, and built for control.aiXplain Studio is organized around four core experiences: Browse, Build, Validate and Observe.BrowseInstant access to production-ready assets, including 200+ AI models and 600+ commercial integrations like Snowflake, Slack, Jira, and Google Drive. Bring your own tools and data with secure Python sandboxes, SQL connectors for structured databases, document indexing for RAG knowledge bases, and MCP connections for third-party services.BuildA no-code workspace for configuring single agents or multi-agent systems. Choose a model, define instructions, and attach tools with granular permissions and action controls. Built-in micro-agents handle planning, orchestration, inspection, and response. Inspectors continuously enforce quality and policy.ValidateReal-time debugging and observability. Trace execution step by step, including what ran, which tools were called, what decisions were made, what Inspectors evaluated, what each step cost, and how the full system behaved end to end.ObserveContinuous operational visibility and control across agent deployments. Teams can monitor runtime behavior, usage, latency, cost, and system health in real time, while managing access to assets, scoping API keys, and enforcing rate limits. This ensures secure, compliant, and observable agent operations at enterprise scale.From build to production, without frictionAgents created in aiXplain Studio deploy instantly and securely to the cloud. Teams can integrate agents into existing applications through generated integration code, or interact with them directly through aiXplain’s built-in chat experience without additional development work.“Agentic technology should not live in the engineering department” said Hassan Sawaf , CEO at aiXplain. “aiXplain Studio puts agent-building in the hands of every member of the team, without giving up governance, safety, or visibility. You move faster, you stay in control, and the agents match the way your business actually works.”“aiXplain Studio reflects how modern teams actually want to build agents,” said Nur Hamdan, Head of Product at aiXplain. “Instead of forcing teams to map every path in advance, we designed aiXplain Studio around intent, autonomy, and runtime decision-making. Teams start with what they want done, and agents coordinate execution dynamically. Inspectors ensure quality, compliance, and policy alignment continuously, so teams can move fast without sacrificing control.”AvailabilityaiXplain Studio is available today at studio.aixplain.com across all plans. Users can register for a 7-day free trial with no credit card required, then continue with standard pay-as-you-go pricing. aiXplain Studio is also available for private cloud and on-prem deployments. For more information, contact sales@aixplain.com.About aiXplainaiXplain is a leading AI platform that simplifies the creation, deployment, and management of AI solutions. By offering a comprehensive suite of tools and resources, aiXplain empowers organizations to leverage AI technology to its fullest potential. For more information, visit www.aixplain.com . For media inquiries, please contact comms@aixplain.com.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.