aiXplain and Vectara Partner to Accelerate AI Application Development, Optimize Performance

SAN JOSE, CA, UNITED STATES, September 17, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- aiXplain , a leading platform specializing in the development and deployment of advanced AI solutions and agents, today announced a partnership with Vectara , the trusted generative AI platform, to deliver low-code/no-code solutions enhanced with cutting edge retrieval augmented generation (RAG) across aiXplain’s platform. The partnership will enable development teams and businesses to accelerate the development of AI solutions, and critically, strengthen the accuracy and performance of these solutions with relevant data from across an organization’s data estate.With AI initiatives focused on the development and deployment of LLM-powered applications, data remains a linchpin in the efficacy and impact of these solutions. Without indexed and retrievable data specific to an organization, LLMs – and the downstream applications they power – struggle to deliver accurate responses, leading to hallucinations and risks like copyright infringement and poor explainability. This challenge has made RAG a critical functionality for enterprises looking to maximize the value of their AI investments. Now, aiXplain users can take full advantage of Vectara’s leading RAG capabilities to fully leverage their data to deliver generations tailored to their business and end-users.“AI presents an enticing opportunity – and at this point, an imperative – for businesses looking to maximize productivity, make stronger decisions, and ultimately, gain an advantage in the market,” said Hassan Sawaf, founder and CEO of aiXplain. “To achieve this promise, an organization’s data is critical. Without it, LLMs can only provide undifferentiated insights. With Vectara now on the aiXplain marketplace, developers building with the aiXplain platform can easily integrate RAG capabilities into their AI stack to capitalize on their organization’s data and deliver truly valuable and proprietary insights.”Through the aiXplain marketplace, AI development teams can procure and deploy Vectara’s RAG semantic search functionality to help streamline the development of RAG applications and accelerate time-to-value. With real-time retrieval capabilities delivered by Vectara’s Boomerang embeddings model, AI developers gain critical benefits like reducing hallucinations, delivering explainability with citations, and stringent IP privacy protections to ensure models are never trained on sensitive business data.“There is massive potential to leverage low-code/no-code automations to remove friction in the development of trusted RAG enabled GenAI enterprise applications," said Bader Hamdan, Vectara’s Ecosystem Chief. “The chasm between AI dream and AI reality is now bridged for developers and builders to accelerate time to market for RAG powered integrations. Together with aiXplain, we’re solving a key pain point around the accessibility of RAG capabilities for development teams of all sizes.”The integration is now live, and AI developers can log into the aiXplain platform to begin utilizing the Vectara RAG.About aiXplainaiXplain is a leading AI platform that simplifies the creation, deployment, and management of AI solutions. By offering a comprehensive suite of tools and resources, aiXplain empowers organizations to leverage AI technology to its fullest potential. For more information, visit www.aixplain.com . For media inquiries, please contact aixplain@launchsquad.com.About VectaraVectara is an end-to-end platform for product builders to embed powerful generative AI features into their applications with extraordinary results. As an end-to-end Retrieval Augmented Generation (RAG) service, Vectara delivers the shortest path to a correct answer/action through a safe, secure, and trusted entry point. Vectara is a platform for companies with moderate to no AI experience that solves use cases, including conversational AI, question/answering, semantic app search, and research & analysis. Vectara provides an end-to-end RAGaaS solution abstracting the complex ML Operations pipeline (Extract, Encode, Index, Retrieve, Re-Rank, Summarize). Vectara is built for product managers and developers with an easily leveraged API that gives full access to the platform's powerful features. Vectara’s Retrieval Augmented Generation and world-class retrieval allow businesses to quickly, safely, and affordably integrate best-in-class conversational AI and question-answering into their application with zero-shot precision. Vectara never trains on your data, allowing businesses to embed generative AI capabilities without the risk of data or privacy violations. To learn more about Vectara, visit www.vectara.com . To learn how we co-shape the ‘art of possible’ in the GenAI Ecosystem, visit www.vectara.com/partnerships

