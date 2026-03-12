Macxvideo AI V3.13 Adds Dedicated Audio-Only Recording and Improves Screen Capture Stability on macOS

Digiarty Software has released Macxvideo AI V3.13, adding an audio recorder and updating its screen recording module to fix system audio and iPhone capture.

CHENGDU, SICHUAN, CHINA, March 12, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Digiarty Software has released Macxvideo AI V3.13, a macOS update that sharpens its recording capabilities and improves how the tool handles video language tracks. The update introduces a dedicated audio-only recording mode, adds automatic detection for available language tracks when saving online videos, and revamps the underlying Recorder module to address issues with system audio capture and iPhone screen recording. These updates work together to smooth out daily recording and video tasks. Users can capture, save, and manage content more reliably across different setups.

Dedicated Audio Recorder for Audio-Only Capture

A key addition in V3.13 is a built-in Audio Recorder within the Recorder module. The feature allows users to capture audio without recording video, which can be useful for saving lectures, recording voice commentary, or preserving system audio during presentations.

For users who previously relied on separate audio tools, the new option simplifies the workflow with audio capture directly within the same application environment. The feature is available on macOS 13.0 and later.

Smarter Language Handling for Online Content

Macxvideo AI V3.13 adds better language detection for online videos. Users can now see all available audio and subtitle tracks and select the one they need before saving. With automatic language detection, selecting the right track for tutorials, educational videos, or international media becomes a straightforward step, cutting down on unnecessary editing later.

Recorder Module Rebuilt with a New SDK

Beyond feature additions, the update includes a major internal change: the Recorder module has been rebuilt with a newer screen recording SDK. The overhaul addresses issues some users encountered when recording system audio or capturing mirrored iPhone screens on macOS.

By updating the underlying recording engine, Digiarty aims to improve capture stability and reduce interruptions during longer screen recording sessions. These improvements are also available on macOS 13.0 and later.

A Broader Toolkit for Video and Content Creation

Alongside the recording improvements in V3.13, Macxvideo AI still centers on a unified media workflow on macOS. The software combines AI-driven video and image enhancement, format conversion, compression, basic editing, and 4K screen recording within a single interface.

By integrating these capabilities into one workflow, the application handles multiple stages of content production, from improving visual quality to preparing files for playback across different devices and platforms. Creators, educators, and everyday users often handle large media libraries. This approach streamlines routine tasks and helps keep output quality consistent.

Pricing and Availability

Macxvideo AI V3.13 is available now for download on the official website https://www.macxdvd.com/macxvideo-ai/?ttref=2603-wbd-mxv-xrq-enpr. Despite the major upgrade, pricing remains unchanged: $34.95/year, or $54.95 for the lifetime plan which includes lifetime free updates and access to the latest AI features. Purchase options are available at: https://www.macxdvd.com/macxvideo-ai/buy.htm?ttref=2603-wbd-mxv-xrq-enpr

About MacXDVD

Founded in 2010, MacXDVD Software is a leading provider of multimedia software. With a focus on innovation and user satisfaction, MacXDVD has developed a comprehensive suite of high-quality tools for DVD ripping, video enhancing, conversion, media management, and more—designed specifically for the macOS platform.



About Digiarty Software

Digiarty Software, the developer of MacXDVD, WinXDVD, VideoProc, and Aiarty, is a leading provider of multimedia software solutions for over 20 years. Renowned for their unwavering commitment to quality, performance, and customer satisfaction, Digiarty boasts a diverse software suite encompassing DVD backup, AI enhancement, video transcoding, editing, iPhone management, and more. The comprehensive offering has garnered over 256 million software installations across 180 countries. To get more info about the company, please visit its official web page: https://www.macxdvd.com/.



Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.