Efflux Solutions Launches Efflux Cloud Capture

New platform empowers organizations and partners worldwide with powerful cloud-based document capture and workflow automation.

We look forward to supplying the market with state-of-the-art SaaS solutions, Efflux Cloud Capture represents a new chapter in how organizations capture, process, and manage documents in the cloud.” — Rene Brunt

KUALA LUMPUR, KL, MALAYSIA, March 12, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Efflux Solutions today announced the market availability of Efflux Cloud Capture, a modern Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) platform designed to help organizations capture, process, and manage documents through automated digital workflows.

Efflux Cloud Capture enables organizations to digitize documents from multiple sources—including multifunction printers (MFPs), desktop clients, scanners, and other capture points—and route them directly into secure cloud-based workflows. By automating document capture and classification, businesses can eliminate manual processing, reduce errors, and accelerate document-driven processes across departments.

The platform is built on a cloud-first architecture that supports seamless integration with enterprise systems and cloud storage platforms. With configurable templates, metadata automation, and rule-based processing, Efflux Cloud Capture allows organizations to standardize document workflows and improve operational efficiency.

Rene Brunt, CEO and Founder of Efflux Solutions, expressed pride in the achievement and the collaboration behind the platform.

“We are proud of the development and very happy to launch Efflux Cloud Capture to the market. I am incredibly proud of the team that made this possible and the collaboration with Ubunye,” said Brunt. “Together we have created a powerful platform that helps organizations modernize their document workflows and embrace cloud-based automation.”

Efflux Solutions has established itself as a trusted technology innovator in document capture and workflow automation. The company has built a strong reputation for delivering enterprise-grade solutions that integrate with business systems and multifunction printer ecosystems, enabling organizations to digitize paper-based processes and improve productivity.

With the introduction of Efflux Cloud Capture, Efflux Solutions continues its commitment to delivering advanced technologies that support digital transformation initiatives across industries. The SaaS platform provides a scalable and flexible foundation for organizations seeking to modernize document workflows without the complexity of traditional infrastructure.

Looking ahead, Efflux Solutions plans to expand the Efflux Cloud Capture ecosystem with additional integrations, connectors, and intelligent automation capabilities, ensuring that customers and partners continue to benefit from innovative document processing technologies.

“We look forward to supplying the market with state-of-the-art SaaS solutions,” Brunt added. “Efflux Cloud Capture represents a new chapter in how organizations capture, process, and manage documents in the cloud.”

Efflux Cloud Capture is here

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.