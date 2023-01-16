What does 2023 hold in store for digital transformation?

Ubunye, your partner that's ready to move you towards digital transformation

Ubunye's vision remains to enable and move small to medium enterprises towards digital transformation

Rene agrees with the experts that during 2023 global economies will continue to face multiple challenges such as geopolitical uncertainties, inflation and tightened financial conditions.” — Rene Brunt, Founder and CEO of Ubunye

JOHANNESBURG, GAUTENG, SOUTH AFRICA, January 16, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- We asked Rene Brunt, CEO and Founder of Ubunye what his vision for 2023 is and his answer was simple; "we continue to drive digital transformation within businesses on a global scale." His passion to automate and digitalize document driven processes has grown over the last year as he has seen more and more businesses struggle to keep up with the constant evolving digital world we live in. Being able to automate your processes and lessen your paper driven monotonous tasks should not come at a high cost and should be something that everyone has privy too, says Rene.

As per IDC, a global marketing intelligence company, global investment into digital transformation will grow at a compound rate of 17.1% per annum. This is expected to reach a staggering $2.3 trillion by 2023. Of all the countries, the biggest spenders in the digital transformation space will be the US, Europe, and China. Financial services (including banking, insurance, security, and investment) will see the highest digital transformation outlay of any industry.

Keeping the above in mind it was only natural for us to start building out vertical targeted campaigns as we understand that the challenges and trends for each sector are unique and has to be tackled in a distinctive manner. We need to also ensure that this strategy will not alienate any business as we want to ensure that all businesses, small or large, within any industry or sector is able to automate their document management processes.

According to experts we are expected to see artificial intelligence boom in 2023 with technology set to augment nearly every job in a business process across markets. According to a report by IBM, 35% of organizations currently use AI, and 42% are exploring the option.

"I am excited to see how the AI landscape evolves as businesses are becoming eager to embrace technology and ultimately would want to see them drive automation throughout all their processes", says Rene.

Rene feels that now more than ever it is time for businesses to have the right technology in their processes across every area of their operations. This is crucial not only to drive sales and marketing effectively to attract new customers but also to have efficiencies across the business to create a better customer experience.

2023 will be no exception for us as we continue to put our customers at the forefront of everything we do. Creating a unique customer experience at every touch point of our business is what we strive for.

Being part of something bigger has always been one of Rene’s passions and 2023 will see Ubunye investing more capital, time and energy into community driven projects. We will work with our partners to ensure that we leverage off our footprint and maximize our efforts and commitment to empowering the youth globally. We all know that today’s youth builds tomorrow’s leaders.

Off course Ubunye would not be the success it is today if it was not for its partners who’s continuous support and commitment to us ensures that we are able reinvest into the business to enhance our products and ultimately to position us as market leaders.

Retaining and recruiting staff that adds value to the business is key for Rene, but it goes beyond that, we are a family that has each other’s best interest at heart. His constant pursuit to have elite staff that specializes in their respective fields has paid off and the global team is growing at a rapid pace with the right people in the right positions to elevate the business to another level during 2023. If I can have my team bring their authentic self-every day with a positive attitude and feel the freedom to be innovative then I know I am doing it right!

With the recent launch of the Efflux Engine 2.0, Ubunye has brought even more value to their customers. The goal is to create an engine that can be used for every type of business, and Efflux is proving to be a comprehensive image and document processing engine that can be just that. The release of an updated version of the efflux Engine lays the groundwork for our vision of transitioning to an intelligent and unrivalled solution with a great AI mechanism in 2023.

Soon we will launch Efflux Doc-it which is going to add great value to small businesses especially customers working remotely. Software that converts documents usually come at a great cost that is not feasible for a small company but our competitive pricing will make it easy for businesses to obtain and use Efflux Doc-it. Get your Efflux Doc-it today at the low price of only 59.95 EURO. Contact our friendly team on bps@ubunye.com to find out more

Every year brings new challenges and opportunities and Rene believes that 2023 won’t be any different. But like the great Albert Einstein once said ‘Life is like riding a bicycle. To keep your balance, you must keep moving’.

To book your seat for our next webinar which will focus on the Logistics sector please click on the link below:

https://ubunye.com/explore/digitaltransformationoflogistics

If you missed the HR focused webinar we hosted towards the end of last year you can click on the link below to view it:

https://ubunye.com/Explore/digital-transformation-of-human-resource