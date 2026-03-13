Humanoid Robot Market 2026 Accelerating Human-Machine Collaboration Across Industries

Humanoid Robot Market Growth

The Business Research Company’s Humanoid Robot Global Market Report 2026 - Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2026-2035

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, March 13, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Humanoid Robot market is dominated by a mix of global robotics pioneers and emerging technology innovators. Companies are focusing on advanced mobility systems, AI-driven cognitive capabilities, and human–robot interaction technologies to strengthen market presence and expand commercial deployment across healthcare, industrial, and service environments. Emphasis on hardware innovation, scalable manufacturing, and integrated software ecosystems is enabling firms to enhance performance, safety, and adaptability of humanoid platforms. Understanding the competitive landscape is essential for stakeholders seeking growth opportunities, strategic collaborations, and long-term positioning within the rapidly evolving humanoid robotics industry.

Which Market Player Is Leading the Humanoid Robot Market?

According to our research, Softbank Robotics Corp. led global sales in 2024 with a 1% market share. The company is partially involved in the humanoid robot market, provides humanoid robots such as Pepper and NAO, designed for natural interaction across retail, education, hospitality, and healthcare applications. The company also delivers autonomous service platforms and facility robots while acting as a robot integrator, providing consulting, deployment, and lifecycle support services. Its data-driven solutions and global network strengthen its position in the expanding humanoid robot market.

How Concentrated Is the Humanoid Robot Market?

The market is fragmented, with the top 10 players accounting for 6% of total market revenue in 2024. This level of fragmentation reflects the industry’s early-stage development, limited large-scale deployments, and the presence of numerous startups and research-driven companies operating pilot-focused projects. Leading firms such as SoftBank Robotics Corp., UBTECH Robotics Corp. Ltd., Boston Dynamics Inc., Toyota Motor Corporation, and Figure AI Inc. are shaping early commercialization and technical benchmarks. These companies leverage strengths in mobility systems, humanoid motion control, industrial robotics, and large-scale manufacturing capabilities to build competitive positioning. Despite their technological leadership and growing visibility, their combined market share remains modest due to the market’s evolving nature and pilot-based revenue streams. As deployments scale, production efficiencies improve, and enterprise adoption expands, consolidation and strategic partnerships are expected to gradually strengthen the position of major players within the humanoid robotics ecosystem.

•Leading companies include:

oSoftbank Robotics Corp. (1%)

oUbtech Robotics Corp. Ltd. (1%)

oBoston Dynamics Inc. (1%)

oToyota Motor Corporation (1%)

oFigure AI Inc. (0.5%)

oHonda Motor Co. Ltd. (0.5%)

oAgility Robotics Inc. (0.4%)

oTesla Inc. (0.4%)

oZMP Inc. (0.4%)

oSanctuary AI (0.4%)

Which Companies Are Leading Across Different Regions?

•North America: Figure AI, Inc., Beyond Imagination, Inc., Persona AI, Inc., Sanctuary AI, 1X Technologies AS, Agility Robotics, Inc., Boston Dynamics, Inc., Amazon.com, Inc., Apptronik, Inc., Tesla, Inc., Nuro, Inc., SoftBank Robotics Corp., Hanson Robotics Limited, The Shadow Robot Company Limited, and RoboKind, Inc. are leading companies in this region.

•Asia Pacific: AgiBot Innovation (Shanghai) Technology Co., Ltd., SUPCON Technology Co., Ltd., Shenzhen Pudu Technology Co., Ltd., UBTECH Robotics Corp. Ltd., Hanson Robotics Limited, Playasia Limited, Kody Technolab Limited, Indian Space Research Organisation, Japan Railways Group, SoftBank Robotics Corp., Toyota Motor Corporation, Kawada Robotics Corporation, Andromeda Robotics Pty Ltd, Unitree Robotics Co., Ltd., iHub Robotics Private Limited, Galbot Co., Ltd., XPeng Inc., Vividobots Private Limited, Doosan Robotics Inc., Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd., Rainbow Robotics Co., Ltd., Sumitomo Heavy Industries, Ltd., Renesas Electronics Corporation, Yaskawa Electric Corporation, LG Electronics Inc., Hyundai Motor Group, Holiday Robotics Co., Ltd., Leju (Shenzhen) Robotics Technology Co., Ltd., Midea Group Co., Ltd., Dobot Robotics Co., Ltd., Deep Robotics Co., Ltd., Addverb Technologies Private Limited, HD Hyundai Co., Ltd., Honda Motor Co., Ltd., Toshiba Corporation, KUKA Robotics Corporation, HYULIM Robot Co., Ltd., and The Shadow Robot Company Limited are leading companies in this region.

•Western Europe: KUKA AG, Locus Robotics Corp., United Robotics Group GmbH, Melior Motion GmbH, The Shadow Robot Company Limited, Mercedes-Benz Group AG, Apptronik, Inc., Neura Robotics GmbH, PAL Robotics S.L., Shark Robotics SAS, Milrem Robotics OÜ, LeoTronics Robotics GmbH, ABB Ltd., F&P Robotics AG, Engineered Arts Limited, Hanson Robotics Limited, Furhat Robotics AB, 1X Technologies AS, Intuitive Robots Ltd, Oversonic Robotics S.r.l., STMicroelectronics N.V., Xsens Technologies B.V., Agility Robotics, Inc., Humanoid A/S, Orano SA, Capgemini SE, Wandercraft SAS, Hexagon AB, FEV Group GmbH, and Generative Bionics Inc. are leading companies in this region.

•Eastern Europe: Dictador Europe Sp. z o.o., Aero Vodochody AEROSPACE a.s., Hanson Robotics Limited, CoRobotics Sp. z o.o., KUKA AG, and Procobot Sp. z o.o. are leading companies in this region.

•South America: MercadoLibre, Inc., RobotLAB Inc., PAL Robotics S.L., Aldebaran Robotics SAS, United Robotics Group GmbH, STEM Robotics LLC, Shenzhen Pudu Technology Co., Ltd., and Solinftec Participações S.A. are leading companies in this region.

What Are the Major Competitive Trends in the Market?

•Cost-competitive humanoid robot platforms is transforming cost-competitive robot platforms designed to expand accessibility across research, education and commercial sectors.

•Example: Unitree Robotics R1 humanoid robot (July 2025) assigns 26 joints, advanced dynamic motion and a flexible programming interface for developers.

•This innovation aims to accelerate adoption in small and medium enterprises, academic institutions and research labs, supporting hands-on robotics experimentation, early-stage deployment and skills development in an increasingly competitive global robotics landscape.

Which Strategies Are Companies Adopting to Stay Ahead?

•Accelerating advanced humanoid platform development with improved mobility, dexterity, and AI-driven cognitive capabilities to strengthen competitive positioning

•Expanding strategic partnerships and securing growth capital to scale manufacturing, reduce unit costs, and accelerate commercialization

•Integrating multimodal AI models and edge-computing architectures to enhance autonomy, real-time decision-making, and human–robot collaboration

•Establishing pilot programs and enterprise deployment collaborations across healthcare, logistics, retail, and industrial sectors to validate use cases and drive large-scale adoption

