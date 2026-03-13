Autonomous Maritime Operations Advancing In The Unmanned Surface Vehicle Market 2026

Unmanned Surface Vehicle (USV) Market Report 2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, March 13, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- "The Unmanned Surface Vehicle (USV) market is dominated by a mix of global defense contractors and emerging maritime autonomy innovators. Companies are focusing on advanced autonomous navigation systems, AI-enabled mission management platforms, secure communication networks, and modular payload integration to strengthen market presence and enhance operational versatility. Emphasis on long-endurance capabilities, hybrid and electric propulsion systems, swarm coordination technologies, and robust cybersecurity frameworks is enabling players to meet evolving naval modernization, maritime security, offshore energy, and environmental monitoring requirements. Understanding the competitive landscape is key for stakeholders seeking growth opportunities, defense collaborations, technology partnerships, and strategic expansion within the rapidly evolving global USV industry.

Which Market Player Is Leading the Unmanned Surface Vehicle (USV) Market?

According to our research, Kongsberg Gruppen led global sales in 2024 with a 3% market share. The Kongsberg Maritime division of the company is partially involved in the unmanned surface vehicle (USV) market and provides autonomous and remotely operated surface vessels designed for maritime surveillance, mine countermeasures, offshore inspection, hydrographic surveying, and defense operations. Its solutions integrate advanced navigation systems, sensor payloads, remote command-and-control platforms, and autonomous navigation technologies that enable long-endurance missions and real-time data transmission for naval, commercial, and offshore energy applications.

How Concentrated Is the Unmanned Surface Vehicle (USV) Market?

The market is fragmented, with the top 10 players accounting for 20% of total market revenue in 2024. This level of fragmentation reflects moderate entry barriers driven by high research and development costs, stringent naval and maritime certification requirements, long procurement and testing cycles, and the need for advanced autonomy, sensor integration, and secure communications capabilities. Leading vendors such as Kongsberg Gruppen, Teledyne Technologies, Textron Inc., L3Harris Technologies, and Elbit Systems Ltd dominate through advanced autonomous navigation systems, multi-mission modular platforms, and strong interoperability with existing naval assets, and established defense partnerships, while numerous smaller and mid-sized firms address niche operational and regional requirements. As demand for AI-enabled autonomy, enhanced endurance, and integrated maritime surveillance solutions accelerates amid varying regional defense priorities and regulatory frameworks, strategic collaborations and selective consolidation are expected to gradually strengthen the position of major players within the global USV market.

•Leading companies include:

oKongsberg Gruppen ASA (3%)

oTeledyne Technologies Inc. (3%)

oTextron Inc. (2%)

oL3Harris Technologies (2%)

oElbit Systems Ltd. (2%)

oRafael Advanced Defense Systems Ltd. (2%)

oThales Group (2%)

oAtlas Elektronik GmbH (1%)

oFugro NV (1%)

oHuntington Ingalls Industries. (1%)

Which Companies Are Leading Across Different Regions?

•North America: TrueNorth Systems Ltd., Vector Powerboats Inc., Ven-Tech Subsea LLC, Textron Systems Corporation, Anduril Industries, Inc., Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc., Leidos Holdings, Inc., Lockheed Martin Corporation, Blue Water Autonomy Inc., SeaRobotics Corporation, Maritime Robotics AS, Open Ocean Robotics Inc., RanMarine Technology B.V., Mesodyne Inc., Saab, Inc., and Sailbotix Inc. are leading companies in this region.

•Asia Pacific: Xera Robotics Pty Ltd, Elbit Systems Ltd., Leidos Holdings, Inc., Kongsberg Defence Australia Pty Ltd, Anduril Australia Pty Ltd, Thales Group, Underwater Drone Technologies Pvt Ltd, Poly Technologies, Inc., Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd., HD Hyundai Heavy Industries Co., Ltd., Hanwha Ocean Co., Ltd., Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Ltd., China Shipbuilding Industry Corporation, Oceanic Constellations LLC, NYK Line, Exail Technologies, ST Engineering Ltd., Liquid Robotics, Inc., LIG Nex1 Co., Ltd., OceanAlpha Group Ltd., Beijing AquaHelpers Unmanned Ship Technology Co., Ltd., Tianjin AMADA Ship Technology Development Co., Ltd., Nippon Kaiyo Co., Ltd., CSBC Corporation, Taiwan, and Ocius Technology Ltd are leading companies in this region.

•Western Europe: ZeroUSV Ltd, Thales Group, Lockheed Martin Corporation, Elbit Systems Ltd., Naval Vessels Lürssen GmbH (NVL), Blue Water Autonomy Inc., ECA Group, Maritime Robotics AS, Saab AB, Fugro N.V., Fincantieri S.p.A., Seadrone AS, Navantia S.A., S.M.E., ACUA Ocean Ltd, Trosvik Maritime AS, and Kraken Technology Group Ltd are leading companies in this region.

•Eastern Europe: Kingisepp Machine-Building Plant (KMZ), Carfil S.A., WB Group, and SpetsTechnoExport (STE) are leading companies in this region.

•South America: Kongsberg Gruppen ASA, L3Harris Technologies, Inc., Textron Inc., and TideWise Tecnologia Marítima Ltda are leading companies in this region.

What Are the Major Competitive Trends in the Market?

•Emergence of submarine-deployed, mission-configurable autonomous naval capabilities is transforming to support ISR, strike, and multi-domain naval operations for NATO and allied forces.

•Example: Gabler FLANQ uncrewed surface vessel (USV) concepts (September 2025) assigns a 4.5-metre, 300-metre depth-rated hull with folding mast and keel, electric propulsion, and modular payload bays, enabling launch from standard submarine torpedo tubes.

•This innovation aims for rapid readiness, interoperability, and cost-effective uncrewed operations.

Which Strategies Are Companies Adopting to Stay Ahead?

•Advancing autonomous navigation, AI-enabled mission control systems, and modular payload integration to expand multi-mission capabilities

•Securing long-term defense contracts and strategic partnerships to enhance funding stability and accelerate technology deployment

•Investing in hybrid and electric propulsion technologies to improve endurance, reduce operational costs

•Enhancing secure communication networks, cybersecurity frameworks, and interoperability to ensure reliable, scalable, and mission-ready USV operations

