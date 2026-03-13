Artificial Intelligence And Machine Learning Medical Device Market 2026 Advancing Smart Healthcare Technologies

Artificial Intelligence Or Machine Learning (AI/ML) Medical Device Market Report 2026

TBRC's Artificial Intelligence Or Machine Learning (AI/ML) Medical Device Market Report 2026 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2026-2035

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, March 13, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- "The Artificial Intelligence Or Machine Learning (AI/ML) Medical Device market is dominated by a mix of global medical technology leaders, specialized AI-driven imaging companies, and emerging digital health innovators. Companies are focusing on cloud-enabled diagnostic platforms, real-time image analysis, AI-powered clinical decision support, and seamless PACS/EHR integrations to enhance diagnostic accuracy and workflow efficiency. Vendors are also investing heavily in regulatory approvals (FDA and CE), cybersecurity frameworks, data interoperability standards, and explainable AI models to strengthen clinical trust and compliance. Understanding the competitive landscape is critical for stakeholders seeking scalable AI-enabled diagnostic ecosystems, hospital integration capabilities, and long-term strategic collaborations in the rapidly evolving AI-driven medical device industry.

Which Market Player Is Leading the Artificial Intelligence Or Machine Learning (AI/ML) Medical Device Market?

According to our research, Siemens Healthneers AG led global sales in 2024 with a 2% market share. The Imaging division of the company is partially involved in the artificial intelligence or machine learning (AI/ML) medical device market, offers devices and equipment for magnetic resonance, X-ray systems, computed tomography, ultrasound, and molecular imaging. It also offers software solutions to support multi-modal reading and structured reporting.

How Fragmented Is the Artificial Intelligence Or Machine Learning (AI/ML) Medical Device Market?

The market is fairly fragmented, with the top 10 players accounting for 10% of total market revenue in 2024. This level of fragmentation reflects the presence of numerous global medical device manufacturers, specialized AI imaging software developers, and emerging digital health startups serving diverse clinical applications across radiology, cardiology, oncology, neurology, and pathology. Leading players such as Siemens Healthneers AG, GE Healthcare Technologies Inc., Koninklijke Philips N.V., Tempus AI Inc., Canon Inc. (Canon Medical Systems), Fujifilm Holdings, Meditronic plc., Shanghai United Imaging Healthcare Co. Ltd. (United Imaging Healthcare), Aidoc Medical Ltd. and Stryker Corp. compete through AI-enabled diagnostic imaging platforms, clinical decision support tools, workflow optimization software, and cloud-based medical data analytics solutions. As regulatory approvals increase and hospital adoption of AI-driven diagnostics accelerates, strategic partnerships, platform integrations, and continuous algorithm innovation are expected to gradually strengthen the positioning of major providers, while the broader AI/ML medical device ecosystem remains highly competitive and innovation-driven.

•Leading companies include:

oSiemens Healthneers AG (2%)

oGE Healthcare Technologies Inc. (1%)

oKoninklijke Philips N.V. (1%)

oTempus AI Inc. (1%)

oCanon Inc. (Canon Medical Systems) (1%)

oFujifilm Holdings (1%)

oMedtronic plc (1%)

oShanghai United Imaging Healthcare Co. Ltd. (United Imaging Healthcare) (1%)

oAidoc Medical Ltd. (1%)

oStryker Corp. (0.4%)

Request a free sample of the Artificial Intelligence Or Machine Learning (AI/ML) Medical Device Market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample_request?id=12610&type=smp&utm_source=EINPresswire&utm_medium=Paid&utm_campaign=Mar_PR

Which Companies Are Leading Across Different Regions?

•North America: Siemens Healthineers AG, GE Healthcare Technologies Inc., Koninklijke Philips N.V., Median Technologies, CorVent Medical, iRhythm Technologies, Remmie Health, IBM Watson Health, Google Health, Microsoft Healthcare, Zebra Medical Vision, Aidoc, Viz.ai, Tempus Labs, HeartFlow, AliveCor, Qure.ai, FluidAI Medical Inc., HealWELL AI Inc., Treatment.com AI Inc. and AI/ML Innovations Inc. are leading companies in this region.

•Asia Pacific: Siemens Healthineers AG , GE Healthcare Technologies Inc. , Koninklijke Philips N.V. , Alcidion Group , Elekta , Hyperfine Inc. , L&T Technology Services (LTTS) , Aorui Biotech , Shanghai Jiyinghui Intelligent Technology Co. Ltd. , United Imaging Healthcare , SenseTime , iFLYTEK , Infervision , Beijing Deepwise Science And Technology Co. Ltd. , Yitu Technology , AI Medical Service Inc. , LPIXEL Inc. , Fujifilm Medical Systems , Hitachi Healthcare , Canon Medical Systems Corporation , NEC Corporation , Medmain Inc. , Deepnoid , VUNO Inc. , Lunit Inc. , Mediwhale Inc. , Coreline Soft Co. Ltd. , AItrics Co. Ltd. and JLK Inc. are leading companies in this region.

•Western Europe: Medtronic plc, Canon Inc., General Electric Company, Siemens Healthineers AG, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Stryker Corporation, Aido, CellaVision AB, Clarius Mobile Health, Subtle Medical, Owkin, Hyperfine, Odin Vision, Aiforia, Rudolf Riester GmbH, UltraSight , Boston Scientific, icometrix , Roche Holding AG, Klineo, Carl Zeiss Meditec AG, Tandem Health, Teoresi Group and Klaris are leading companies in this region.

•Eastern Europe: Siemens Healthineers AG, GE Healthcare Technologies Inc., Koninklijke Philips N.V., Canon Inc. (Canon Medical Systems), Fujifilm Holdings, Shanghai United Imaging Healthcare Co. Ltd. (United Imaging), Aireen, Datlowe, Upheal, Infermedica, BioCam, Cardiomatics, AILIS, Rayscape, Advalange, Neurobotics, Botkin.AI, Carebot, Kardi Ai and Synaptiq are leading companies in this region.

•South America: Canon Medical Systems Argentina S.A., Fujifilm Holdings, Eretz.bio, General Electric, Siemens Healthineers AG, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Tempus, Bracco Imaging S.p.A., MedLatam, Ultrasound Ai Inc., Subtle Medical, Doutor-AI, IAssist Tecnologi, Medvise and Aimedic are leading companies in this region.

What Are the Major Competitive Trends in the Market?

•Digitalization, Cloud, Big Data & Cybersecurity are increasingly enhancing real-time clinical decision support, remote patient monitoring and AI-driven diagnostic workflows.

•Example: Moon Surgical Inc Maestro System (July 2025) integrates real-time AI-assisted laparoscope control to support surgeons during minimally invasive procedures.

•The innovation leverages a Predetermined Change Control Plan (PCCP) to safely evolve its AI/ML software as a medical device, illustrating how artificial intelligence and machine learning are transforming surgical decision-making and robotic execution and highlighting the direct impact of AI/ML medical devices on patient care in the operating room.

Which Strategies Are Companies Adopting to Stay Ahead?

•Introducing AI-enabled radiology services designed to support healthcare providers across the full imaging chain.

•Integrating cloud-based data infrastructure, real-time image analysis, and interoperability with PACS, EHR, and hospital information systems to streamline clinical workflows and accelerate time-to-diagnosis.

•Strengthening cybersecurity, data governance, explainable AI models, and regulatory compliance frameworks to meet evolving requirements from authorities.

•Forming strategic partnerships with hospitals, research institutions, imaging centers, and technology firms to co-develop AI algorithms.

Access the detailed Artificial Intelligence Or Machine Learning (AI/ML) Medical Device Market report here:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/artificial-intelligence-or-machine-learning-ai-or-ml-medical-device-global-market-report?utm_source=EINPresswire&utm_medium=Paid&utm_campaign=Mar_PR

The Business Research Company (www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com) is a leading market intelligence firm renowned for its expertise in company, market, and consumer research. We have published over 17,500 reports across 27 industries and 60+ geographies. Our research is powered by 1,500,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders.

We provide continuous and custom research services, offering a range of specialized packages tailored to your needs, including Market Entry Research Package, Competitor Tracking Package, Supplier & Distributor Package and much more.

Disclaimer: Please note that the findings, conclusions and recommendations that TBRC Business Research Pvt Ltd delivers are based on information gathered in good faith from both primary and secondary sources, whose accuracy we are not always in a position to guarantee. As such TBRC Business Research Pvt Ltd can accept no liability whatever for actions taken based on any information that may subsequently prove to be incorrect. Analysis and findings included in TBRC reports and presentations are our estimates, opinions and are not intended as statements of fact or investment guidance.

The Business Research Company

Americas +1 310-496-7795

Europe +44 7882 955267

Asia & Others +44 7882 955267 & +91 8897263534

Email: info@tbrc.info"

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.