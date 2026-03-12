roiquant increased its pricing for the first time since its monetization in 2021

New pricing for roiquant subscription plans roiquant debt capital financing roiquant partners marketplace

When our customers trust us fully, I truly believe that our business will continue to flourish and reach new heights.” — Paul Lee, Co-founder and CEO of roiquant

DOVER, DE, UNITED STATES, March 12, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- roiquant, a software solution offering business development and intelligence (BDI) for early stage startups and small-to-midsize businesses (SMBs), has announced a price increase for its subscription plans, effective 4 March 2026.WHAT ABOUT IT: After 6 years of maintaining its old pricing, roiquant made a difficult but necessary decision to adjust the pricing of its subscription plans.roiquant’s annual premium subscription plan (20% discount when paid annually):- New price: US$300 per year for 1 user (equivalent: US$25 per month)- Old price: US$240 per year for 1 user (equivalent: US$20 per month)roiquant’s monthly premium subscription plan:- New price: US$31.25 per month for 1 user (equivalent: US$375 per year)- Old price: US$25 per month for 1 user (equivalent: US$300 per year)roiquant’s annual standard subscription plan (20% discount when paid annually):- New price: US$100 per year for 1 user (equivalent: US$8.33 per month)- Old price: US$67.20 per year for 1 user (equivalent: US$5.60 per month)roiquant’s monthly standard subscription plan:- New price: US$10.42 per month for 1 user (equivalent: US$125 per year)- Old price: US$7 per month for 1 user (equivalent: US$84 per year)For new customers: This new pricing is only applicable to new customers.- Potential new customers ought to take note of the price difference before paymentFor existing customers: This new pricing will only apply to existing customers’ next billing of the renewal cycle. Such as, next monthly or yearly billing of the subscription plan.- No action is required for existing customersWHY IT MATTERS: The price adjustment is timely for roiquant to manage rising operational costs and uphold service quality, while continuing to grow its business.“For 6 years, we kept our pricing as affordable as possible – we still do”, said Paul Lee, Co-founder and CEO of roiquant.“We have absorbed the rising costs since the COVID-19 pandemic period for as long as possible, despite the global inflation”, Lee added.WHAT’S NEXT: The price adjustment is also necessary for roiquant to offer its customers enhanced value-added solutions in due course.New features and products: In the coming months, roiquant will be releasing several new financial-related features. In Q3 2027, roiquant aims to launch its new proprietary financial solutions designed to help founders and entrepreneurs access inclusive capital.roiquant capital financing for annual premium plan customers: In the meantime, in partnership with LightBox (embedded finance partner), roiquant offers debt capital financing for its customers based in the US and Canada.- Such as, merchant cash advance, lines of credit, receivables financing, invoice factoring, equipment financing, term loans, and SBA loansBundled perks for annual plans customers: roiquant continues to improve its partners perks program to offer exclusive discounts and free credits to its customers who subscribed and paid for roiquant’s annual subscription plans.- Such as, US$5,000 and US$10,000 AWS Activate credits, up to US$250,000 Google Cloud credits, up to US$5,000 MongoDB Atlas credits, 6 months free on Notion Business plan with unlimited AI, 30%-90% discount on HubSpot, 75% discount with 1 million emails on Brevo, 10%-15% discount for one-off news release distribution with Cision PR Newswire, and many moreAffiliate partnership: roiquant works with numerous partners around the world, referring their affiliated startups to pay for roiquant’s annual subscription plans to benefit from its BDI solution, as well as the partners’ perks from its Partners Marketplace.- With a performance-based tiered commission structure, roiquant’s affiliate partners earn 5% to 20% commission for each qualified sale they refer- Email partner@roiquant.com to submit interest for affiliate partnershipGuest writing and content partnership: roiquant ensures guest writers publish high quality original and insightful content by building long-term partnerships with articulate writers through its content-based affiliate program.- As part of roiquant’s content partnership, writers have the option (though they encourage writers to do so) to commit in an affiliate partnership where roiquant will compensate writers with commission payments for every qualified sales that their published content helped to convert its readers into paying customers with the writers’ unique promo links or codes.- Email publication@roiquant.com to submit interest for content partnershipAbout roiquantroiquant (róy-kwänt) helps early stage startups and small-to-midsize businesses (SMBs) strengthen competitiveness and access inclusive capital by offering data-driven business development, risk management, and capital financing via its BDI (business development & intelligence) software. For more information about roiquant’s award-winning solutions, visit www.roiquant.com , and join our roiquant community on our Discord ( https://go.roiquant.com/join-discord ), and blog ( https://viewpoints.roiquant.com/ ).Media contactQuantin, Roiquant, Inc.media@roiquant.com

