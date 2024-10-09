Over USD 1.3 million in AWS Activate credits were secured for early stage startups

AWS Activate perks for roiquant customers roiquant is an official AWS Activate Provider roiquant subscription plans with perks

roiquant helps startups redeem valuable AWS Activate benefits

We’re committed to helping startups worldwide succeed with the AWS Activate startup program.” — Paul Lee, Co-founder and CEO of roiquant

DOVER, DE, UNITED STATES, October 9, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- roiquant, an analytics and business intelligence (ABI) software for early stage startups, celebrated the milestone of granting more than USD 1.3 million in AWS Activate credits to its customers and community members since its appointment as an official AWS Activate Provider in August 2022.As an official AWS Activate Provider appointed by AWS Activate, roiquant helps its affiliated startups access a host of valuable benefits such as AWS Activate exclusive offers (AEO), AWS Cloud credits to cover both eligible AWS Services as well as AWS Developer and Business Support plans, best practices on architectural designs, hands-on business and technical mentorship, and more.Why it matters: This means that roiquant can offer its customers and community members with AWS Activate credits, go-to-market support, resources, and more through the AWS Activate Portfolio program. These exclusive AWS Activate benefits are designed to help startups accelerate their growth as they build their businesses on the AWS platform.“Having helped many early stage startups around the world successfully secure more than USD $1.3 million in AWS Activate credits, roiquant is proud to be an AWS Activate Provider”, said Paul Lee, Co-founder and CEO of roiquant.“Much like AWS, our team is dedicated to helping startups worldwide to grow and succeed at every stage of their business journey because our company’s vision is to empower founders to innovate”, Lee added.Therefore, inclusion in the AWS Activate program differentiates roiquant as an ABI solution that is important to the growth of the startups building and scaling their companies on AWS.How to get AWS Activate credits: Through roiquant partners’ perks program, early stage startups who subscribed to roiquant’s annual subscription plans can redeem the AWS Activate benefits.- Subscribe to roiquant Standard Plan for USD $67.20 and redeem USD $5,000 AWS Activate credits as perks- Subscribe to roiquant Premium Plan for USD $240 and redeem USD $10,000 AWS Activate credits as perksAfter subscription, emails containing the unique Org (Organization) IDs of the AWS Activate credits packages will be sent to roiquant customers for AWS Activate perks redemption.1. After obtaining the Org ID, head to AWS Activate Console and click ‘Register now’, or ‘Log in’ if you already have an AWS account. You need a valid AWS account to access the application.2. Join AWS Activate with your profile, startup profile and product details. Use the email address associated with your AWS account.3. Once your AWS Activate account is created, you can apply for credits. When applying for AWS Activate credits, enter the Org ID you obtained from your AWS Activate Provider, verify your account, and describe your product.4. Once you have submitted your application, it will take 7-10 days for internal review to be completed. When approved, the AWS Activate credits will be applied to your AWS account.What’s next: In collaboration with AWS Activate, roiquant is on a mission to help early stage startups succeed in their business ventures.roiquant therefore aims to empower 10,000 startups worldwide via the AWS Activate Portfolio program by December 2025.roiquant’s AWS Activate 2024 milestone promo: In celebration of its AWS Activate 2024 milestone, roiquant is offering a 30% discount off its annual subscription plans (Standard and Premium plans; only available for annual billing).Promo code: AWSactivate2024MilestoneThis special promo can only be redeemed once per customer from now till 31 March 2025 (11:59pm; GMT-4).What is AWS Activate: AWS Activate is the flagship startup program from AWS to help early stage startups grow their businesses. Its AWS Activate Portfolio program provides founders and their teams with AWS Cloud credits, technical support, facilitated learning, as well as connections to Amazon’s broader network and community of investors.It is free for startups who are self-funded, or funded with angel, preseed, seed, pre-series A, and series A investment (most recent funding round must be within the last 12 months, if applicable), to participate in the AWS Activate Portfolio program.Startups that are more than 10 years old, or funded from series B and beyond, or without a functioning website and public profile, are not eligible to apply for the AWS Activate Portfolio program to redeem the AWS Activate benefits.What is AWS: AWS (Amazon Web Services) is the world’s most comprehensive and broadly adopted cloud computing platform, offering over 200 fully featured services from data centers globally. Millions of fast-growing startups, large enterprises, and leading government agencies are using AWS to keep costs low, build fast, and innovate faster.About roiquantroiquant (róy-kwänt) helps early stage startups design fundable business models with advanced analytics powered by purposeful data. roiquant is in the business of providing data-driven business development, risk management, and capital financing consultancy services through its analytics and business intelligence (ABI) platform to help founders competitively build and grow profitable businesses. For more information about roiquant’s award-winning solutions, visit www.roiquant.com , and join our roiquant community on our Discord ( https://go.roiquant.com/join-discord ), and blog ( https://viewpoints.roiquant.com/ ).

