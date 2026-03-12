Global Teams AI Pioneers New Intern Augmentation Workforce Model

Global Teams AI, the next-generation workforce partner

New model enables companies to integrate automation, AI tools and data-driven workflows into business operations

What leaders are looking for today is reliability, speed, and execution-ready talent that can integrate seamlessly into their operations without the high costs associated with traditional hiring” — Ajit Shah

LEWES, DE, UNITED STATES, March 12, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Global Teams AI , the next-generation workforce partner for small and mid-sized businesses, today announced that a Texas-based investment and operations platform focused on scaling franchise businesses has successfully deployed their AI Intern workforce model. The model is designed to help companies integrate AI tools, automation, and data-driven workflows directly into their daily operations.The collaboration comes on the heels of growing shortages of AI-skilled professionals, longer hiring cycles, and rising salary pressures. There is an evident shift in how businesses are approaching talent acquisition in the age of AI. With a larger number of companies seeking to integrate AI-ready talent directly into their operations without relying on traditional hiring pipelines, unlocking more agile and efficient workforce models.“Businesses are steadily embracing distributed AI-enabled teams, and our AI intern program reflects a new way for businesses to build capabilities around it," said Ajit B. Shah, Managing Director of Global Teams AI. “What leaders are looking for today is reliability, speed, and execution-ready talent that can integrate seamlessly into their operations without the high costs associated with traditional hiring.”Global Teams AI connects organizations with carefully vetted professionals from emerging global talent ecosystems such as Nepal, providing companies with access to highly skilled AI-enabled teams that can integrate quickly and deliver measurable results. By prioritizing reliable communication and collaboration training, Global Teams AI helps organizations quickly and seamlessly integrate skilled talent into any organization’s workflows, thus enabling them to deploy key digital initiatives without delays.To learn how AI-enabled remote teams can help organizations scale faster, operate leaner, and remain competitive in an evolving AI-powered market, visit gteams.ai.About Global Teams AIGlobal Teams AI is the next-generation workforce partner for small and mid-sized businesses seeking to unlock AI-driven productivity and scale with confidence. The company operates an end-to-end workforce engine that sources, vets, trains, deploys, and manages high-potential professionals from emerging global talent markets, particularly Nepal’s rapidly growing technology ecosystem.Global Teams AI was founded under the leadership of Managing Director Ajit B. Shah, a seasoned entrepreneur with over two decades of experience building and scaling businesses across real estate, healthcare, technology, and global outsourcing. The company has built a strong talent pipeline through partnerships with universities, accelerators, and training programs, enabling organizations to access a dependable, scalable, and AI-literate workforce. Through rigorous AI-driven assessments, communication and collaboration training, and continuous performance management, Global Teams AI ensures every deployed team member meets global professional standards from day one.For more information, visit gteams.ai.

