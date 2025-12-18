Global Teams AI Expands to the US to Address AI-Related Hiring Challenges

Enables small and mid-sized US businesses to adopt AI faster with cost-efficient, execution-ready AI-enabled global teams

LEWES, DE, UNITED STATES, December 18, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Global Teams AI , the next-generation workforce partner , today announced its expansion to the US to empower small and mid-sized businesses with credible, ready-to-deploy, cost-effective teams. This move reinforces the company’s long-term commitment to supporting global clients with AI-enabled, execution-ready remote teams that integrate seamlessly into existing teams.The expansion is a direct response to several market forces, including rising demand for AI-skilled talent, longer hiring cycles, escalating salary pressures, and a growing emphasis among business leaders on cost-efficient, execution-ready growth. Global Teams AI meets this need by providing carefully vetted, AI-enabled professionals from untapped talent markets like Nepal.“As companies race to integrate AI, local hiring is increasingly proving to be neither sustainable nor cost-effective,” said Ajit B. Shah , Managing Director of Global Teams AI. “Business leaders are beginning to get comfortable with distributed teams. What they now demand is reliability, structure, and speed. With our presence in the U.S. market, we can better understand the evolving needs of organizations and build trust through closer engagement. At the same time, we help businesses unlock productivity, reduce operational costs, and deploy high-quality, AI-enabled teams quickly.”To understand how AI-enabled remote teams can help organizations scale faster, operate leaner, and remain competitive in an evolving AI-powered market, visit gteams.aiAbout Global Teams AIGlobal Teams AI is the “Next-Generation Workforce Partner” for small and mid-size businesses seeking to unlock AI-driven productivity and scale with confidence. Operating an end-to-end workforce engine: sourcing, vetting, training, deploying, and managing high-potential professionals; primarily from Nepal’s rapidly growing talent ecosystem. Through AI-driven assessments, rigorous communication and collaboration training, and continuous performance management, Global Teams AI ensures every deployed team meets global standards from day one.Global Teams AI was founded under the leadership of the Managing Director, Ajit Shah, a seasoned entrepreneur with over two decades of experience building and scaling businesses across real estate, healthcare, technology, and global outsourcing. The firm has built a strong talent pipeline built through partnerships with universities and accelerators. It provides companies with a dependable, scalable, AI-literate workforce that solves talent shortages, reduces hiring friction, and sustains long-term capability growth. For more information, visit gteams.ai

