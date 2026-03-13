Spetsnaz Security Launches World's First PERFECT 100/100 PageSpeed Security Site

Spetsnaz Security International Limited Business Name: Spetsnaz Security International Limited Address: Piccadilly, London, UK — W1J 9BR Phone: +447599574524 Email: m@spetsnazsecurityinternational.co.uk Spetssnaz

London firm achieves PERFECT Google PageSpeed Insights across 600+ HTML pages

Spetsnaz Security International Limited (Spetsnaz Security International Limited:Spetsnaz Security International Limited)

Silence Is Golden” — Fidel Matola

LONDON, MAYFAIR, UNITED KINGDOM, March 13, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Spetsnaz Security International Limited (UK Companies House #10524908), London's elite close protection firm, announces the global launch of the world's first security industry website achieving PERFECT 100/100 Google PageSpeed Insights scores across ALL FOUR categories on 600+ static HTML pages.Tested on emulated Moto G Power (slow 4G), the new platform delivers Core Web Vitals performance unmatched in the security sector:• First Contentful Paint: 1.1s (97th percentile)• Largest Contentful Paint: 1.7s (94th percentile)• Total Blocking Time: 0ms (100th percentile)• Cumulative Layout Shift: 0 (PERFECT stability)"This represents enterprise-grade digital infrastructure matching our 10+ year zero-incident operational record," said Fidel Matola, MD & Founder. "High-net-worth clients demand performance perfection in both physical security and digital presence."GOVERNMENT-GRADE SECURITY + PERFORMANCE PERFECTIONBeyond performance optimization, the 586+ page platform incorporates security measures exceeding industry standards:• DNSSEC domain validation• DMARC p=reject policy (inbound-only domain protection)• A+ security headers (securityheaders.com verified)• Custom /security.txt coordinated vulnerability disclosure• Bespoke cookie consent banner (zero CLS impact, full GDPR compliance)The static HTML architecture eliminates server-side vulnerabilities while maintaining 36 validated schema.org structured data items including Organization markup (Companies House #10524908 verified), LocalBusiness data for 150 Piccadilly London W1J 9BR, and 31x 5-star customer reviews.ENTERPRISE TECHNICAL ACHIEVEMENTUnlike single-page performance demos common in web development marketing, Spetsnaz Security International Limited optimized every individual page through Lighthouse 13.0.1 testing:• Mobile: 100/100 (Moto G Power, slow 4G emulation)• Desktop: 100/100 (instantaneous load times)• Accessibility: 100• Best Practices: 100• SEO: 100PUBLIC VERIFICATIONAll PageSpeed Insights scores independently verifiable at pagespeed.web.dev using domain www.spetsnazsecurityinternational.co.uk About Spetsnaz Security International LimitedFounded December 2016 by Fidel Matola (UK Companies House #10524908), Spetsnaz Security International Limited delivers SIA-licensed close protection bodyguards, executive protection, VIP security details, K9 security operations, construction site protection, and maritime security to high-net-worth individuals, corporations, and government clients worldwide.VERIFIED CONTACT INFORMATION:Spetsnaz Security International Limited150 Piccadilly, London W1J 9BR, United Kingdom+44 7599 574524 (24/7 Operations Centre)info@spetsnazsecurityinternational.co.ukMEDIA CONTACT:Fidel Matola, Managing Director & FounderSpetsnaz Security International Limited+44 7599 574524m@spetsnazsecurityinternational.co.uk

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