Spetsnaz Security Launches World's First PERFECT 100/100 PageSpeed Security Site
Spetsnaz Security International Limited
Business Name: Spetsnaz Security International Limited Address: Piccadilly, London, UK — W1J 9BR Phone: +447599574524 Email: m@spetsnazsecurityinternational.co.uk
Spetssnaz
London firm achieves PERFECT Google PageSpeed Insights across 600+ HTML pages
Spetsnaz Security International Limited (Spetsnaz Security International Limited:Spetsnaz Security International Limited)
Tested on emulated Moto G Power (slow 4G), the new platform delivers Core Web Vitals performance unmatched in the security sector:
• First Contentful Paint: 1.1s (97th percentile)
• Largest Contentful Paint: 1.7s (94th percentile)
• Total Blocking Time: 0ms (100th percentile)
• Cumulative Layout Shift: 0 (PERFECT stability)
"This represents enterprise-grade digital infrastructure matching our 10+ year zero-incident operational record," said Fidel Matola, MD & Founder. "High-net-worth clients demand performance perfection in both physical security and digital presence."
GOVERNMENT-GRADE SECURITY + PERFORMANCE PERFECTION
Beyond performance optimization, the 586+ page platform incorporates security measures exceeding industry standards:
• DNSSEC domain validation
• DMARC p=reject policy (inbound-only domain protection)
• A+ security headers (securityheaders.com verified)
• Custom /security.txt coordinated vulnerability disclosure
• Bespoke cookie consent banner (zero CLS impact, full GDPR compliance)
The static HTML architecture eliminates server-side vulnerabilities while maintaining 36 validated schema.org structured data items including Organization markup (Companies House #10524908 verified), LocalBusiness data for 150 Piccadilly London W1J 9BR, and 31x 5-star customer reviews.
ENTERPRISE TECHNICAL ACHIEVEMENT
Unlike single-page performance demos common in web development marketing, Spetsnaz Security International Limited optimized every individual page through Lighthouse 13.0.1 testing:
• Mobile: 100/100 (Moto G Power, slow 4G emulation)
• Desktop: 100/100 (instantaneous load times)
• Accessibility: 100
• Best Practices: 100
• SEO: 100
PUBLIC VERIFICATION
All PageSpeed Insights scores independently verifiable at pagespeed.web.dev using domain www.spetsnazsecurityinternational.co.uk.
About Spetsnaz Security International Limited
Founded December 2016 by Fidel Matola (UK Companies House #10524908), Spetsnaz Security International Limited delivers SIA-licensed close protection bodyguards, executive protection, VIP security details, K9 security operations, construction site protection, and maritime security to high-net-worth individuals, corporations, and government clients worldwide.
VERIFIED CONTACT INFORMATION:
Spetsnaz Security International Limited
150 Piccadilly, London W1J 9BR, United Kingdom
+44 7599 574524 (24/7 Operations Centre)
info@spetsnazsecurityinternational.co.uk
www.spetsnazsecurityinternational.co.uk
https://s-si.com
MEDIA CONTACT:
Fidel Matola, Managing Director & Founder
Spetsnaz Security International Limited
+44 7599 574524
m@spetsnazsecurityinternational.co.uk
Fidel Matola
Spetsnaz Security International Limited
555 66677
m@spetsnazsecurityinternational.co.uk
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