Dr Ngoie Joel Nshisso, PhD.

Scholars are Calling for Congo DRC Constitutional Refinement

As the world looks to us for the minerals of the future, governance structures are built for speed, transparency, and accountability. This is about creating a system that works in 2026 and beyond."” — Dr. Ngoie Joel Nshisso

HUNTERSVILLLE, NC, UNITED STATES, March 17, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- These are personal views of the author and do not engage any social group, companies or institutions he is affiliated withGovernance scholars and policy experts in the diaspora are beginning to evaluate the long-term benefits of a constitutional review in the Democratic Republic of the Congo. The goal of such a dialogue is to modernize state institutions, improve administrative efficiency, and bolster investor confidence in the nation’s critical mining and infrastructure sectors, as well as in human capital, especially the youth who make up almost 70% of the population.While no formal proposals have been introduced, academic voices suggest that updating certain provisions of the 2006 Constitution could help resolve recurring political bottlenecks and clarify the roles of various state branches. Proponents argue that a refined framework would provide the stability necessary for the DRC to manage its vast natural resources and participate more effectively in global trade.“The DRC is at a defining moment in its development”, says Dr. Ngoie Joel Nshisso, a business consultant, university professor living in the United States, and a USA-DRC trade expert. ‘As the world looks to us for the minerals of the future, we must ensure Congolese governance structures are built for speed, transparency, and accountability. This is about creating a system that works in 2026 and beyond, not about a political power grab”, he added.Observers note that the current constitution was drafted during a post-conflict transition focused on basic inclusivity. Two decades later, the conversation has shifted toward building a high-performing state. Experts emphasize that any potential review would be a collective, transparent process rooted in the aspirations of the Congolese people and civil society. By centering the discussion on administrative functionality and economic growth, the DRC can avoid the political friction of the past. Instead, the focus must remain on leveraging large infrastructure initiatives for regional integration and international trade, like the Lobito Corridor, to transform the nation into a regional powerhouse through steady, predictable, and modernized leadership.

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