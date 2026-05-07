DRC President Felix Tshisekedi Signals Strategic Shift Toward the United States

President Felix Tshisekedi at the Press Conference in Kinshasa

The DRC’s mineral wealth and its strategic geography make it an indispensable partner for the United States, not just in energy transition but in long-term supply chain security” — Professor Dr. Ngoie Joel Nshisso

HUNTERSVILLLE, NC, UNITED STATES, May 7, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- During a high-profile press conference held yesterday in Kinshasa, President Felix Antoine Tshisekedi Tshilombo delivered a clear public declaration that the Democratic Republic of Congo is strengthening its strategic alignment with the United States.Throughout the exchange with journalists, President Tshisekedi repeatedly emphasized Washington’s growing role in regional security, diplomacy, and economic cooperation, particularly regarding issues in eastern Congo and the development of critical mineral resources.“President Tshisekedi’s remarks reflect what the Congolese-American business and diaspora community has long understood: the DRC’s mineral wealth and its strategic geography make it an indispensable partner for the United States, not just in energy transition but in long-term supply chain security,” said Professor Dr. Joel Nshisso, President of the Forum of Congolese Intellectuals Abroad (FICE) and AGOA Consultant/Foreign Trade Congo DRC.Political analysts observing the conference noted a marked evolution in the Congolese president’s diplomatic language, which increasingly reflects shared U.S.-DRC geopolitical priorities in Africa.During the press briefing, President Tshisekedi underscored:1) The importance of international partnerships with the United States;2) The need for security cooperation in eastern DRC;3) The strategic value of Congolese minerals; and4) The role of Western investment in stabilizing and industrializing the country.President Tshisekedi’s remarks appeared consistent with recent diplomatic engagements between Kinshasa and Washington surrounding regional peace initiatives, economic partnerships, mineral supply chain cooperation, and broader U.S. involvement in the Great Lakes region.The Democratic Republic of Congo possesses some of the world’s largest reserves of cobalt, coltan, copper, and lithium, all considered essential for electric vehicle batteries, defense technologies, smartphones, semiconductors, and AI infrastructure.For trade policy observers, the significance of Tshisekedi’s remarks extends beyond diplomacy. The DRC’s mineral endowment sits at the center of Western efforts to build supply chains independent of Chinese dominance, and Kinshasa’s willingness to engage Washington as a preferred partner carries direct implications for U.S. industrial and defense policy.American diaspora influential groups, such as the Forum of Congolese Intellectuals Abroad (FICE), The Sacred Union of the Nation (USN), and DRC Branding, strongly support President Tshisekedi’s strengthened ties and strategic engagement with the United States under the Trump Administration.Analysts further observed that the Congolese leader increasingly presents the United States as a preferred strategic ally capable of:- pressuring armed groups operating in eastern Congo;- supporting peace negotiations;- attracting international investment; and- countering regional instability linked to the M23 conflict.The press conference also reflected Kinshasa’s broader effort to reposition the Democratic Republic of Congo as a key strategic actor in global energy transition, critical minerals diplomacy, and emerging African trade corridors linked to Western industrial policy priorities.About Professor Dr. Joel NshissoProfessor Dr. Joel Nshisso is the President of the Forum of Congolese Intellectuals Abroad (FICE), a diaspora organization representing Congolese professionals, academics, and entrepreneurs internationally. He also serves as an AGOA Consultant and Foreign Trade Advisor for the Democratic Republic of Congo, specializing in U.S.-DRC trade relations, critical minerals policy, export development, strategic economic partnerships, and the development of the Lobito Corridor infrastructure and trade project connecting the Democratic Republic of Congo to regional and global markets.Professor Dr. Nshisso is recognized for his expertise in international trade policy, African economic diplomacy, and regional supply chain integration, particularly regarding the strategic importance of the Lobito Corridor in strengthening U.S.-Africa commercial engagement and critical minerals transportation infrastructure.Media/Interviews ContactMichael McManus88 Dragons PR, Inc.Phone: 202-215-9254Email: michael.mcmanus@88dragonspr.com88 Dragons PR, Inc. is a registered Foreign Agent for APCSC & République Démocratique du Congo via the U.S. Department of Justice.

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