WTO chairpersons for 2026

General Council H.E. Ms Clare Kelly (New Zealand) Dispute Settlement Body H.E. Mr Guilherme de Aguiar Patriota (Brazil) Trade Policy Review Body H.E. Ms Nella Pepe Tavita-Levy (Samoa) Council for Trade in Goods: H.E. Mr Erwin Bollinger (Switzerland) Council for Trade in Services H.E. Mrs Audrey Goosen (Netherlands) Council for Trade-Related Aspects of Intellectual Property Rights H.E. Mr Alaa Hegazy (Egypt) Committee on Trade and Development H.E. Mr Elmer Jose German Gonzalo Schialer Salcedo (Peru) Committee on Balance-of-Payments Restrictions H.E. R.G.S.P.K. Wijesekara (Sri Lanka) Committee on Budget, Finance and Administration H.E. Ms Carmen Heidecke (Germany) Committee on Trade and Environment H.E. Mr Ram Prasad Subedi (Nepal) Committee on Regional Trade Agreements H.E. Ms Clara Manuela da Luz Delgado Jesus (Cabo Verde) Working Group on Trade, Debt and Finance H.E. Dr José Roberto Sánchez-Fung (Dominican Republic) Working Group on Trade and Transfer of Technology H.E. Sumathi Balakrishnan (Malaysia)

