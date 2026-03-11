Launch of third phase of EIF activities at MC14 high-level event

Kadra Ahmed Hassan, Djibouti's Ambassador and Chair of the EIF Executive Board, said: "The EIF's Phase Three is being launched at a pivotal moment for LDCs and countries that have recently graduated from LDC status. The EIF's Phase Three will run until 2031. Many LDCs continue to face structural constraints, including a narrow range of exports, limited productive capacities and vulnerability to external shocks, such as the COVID-19 pandemic, climate crises and global economic uncertainty. At the same time, emerging opportunities in green trade, digitalization, services and regional integration provide potential for driving further diversification and economic growth."

Phase Three introduces an updated and forward-looking approach focused on creating a greater impact in LDCs. The new phase shifts the focus from stand-alone projects to multi-year country programme activities aimed at strengthening the capacity of LDCs to boost their trade and investment capacities in a sustainable manner. By unlocking LDCs' trade and investment potential, strengthening their productive capacities and fostering the dynamic development of their private sector, Phase Three aims to accelerate economic transformation in LDCs. It also aims to support the competitiveness and resilience of these economies, so that they may integrate more fully into the multilateral trading system.

Remarks at the event will be delivered by WTO Director-General Dr Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, as well as the Vice President of the Republic of The Gambia, H.E. Mr Muhammed B.S Jallow. Other high-level speakers will include ministers from LDCs and recently graduated countries, representatives of funding partners and development banks. The event will be moderated by H.E. Emmanuelle Ivanov-Durand, France's Permanent Representative to the WTO.

The event will highlight the strategic direction of Phase Three and will help to mobilize political momentum and future partnerships. It will also provide a platform for LDC representatives to set out their priorities and explain how EIF Phase Three can support accelerated structural transformation, increased investment and stronger integration into regional and global markets. Funding partners will be invited to announce pledges, future plans or continued support, underscoring the central role of partnerships in delivering meaningful and sustainable results.

The path toward EIF Phase Three has already been marked by strong engagement from LDCs and partners who have reaffirmed broad support for the EIF's future direction. This was highlighted at the Fourth International Conference on Financing for Development in Sevilla in June 2025 and the EIF Global Forum in Geneva in September 2025. Aissatou Diallo, Executive Director of the EIF's Executive Secretariat, said: "MC14 offers an important opportunity to build on this momentum and further broaden the coalition of partners to advance transformative trade and investment for LDC prosperity."

The event is open to WTO members and other stakeholders registered to attend MC14. High-level representatives engaged in LDC trade and investment priorities are particularly welcome. More information on the event is available here. Anyone not holding an MC14 badge and interested in attending can register here.

The EIF is the only multilateral partnership dedicated exclusively to supporting LDCs in leveraging trade and investment for inclusive, resilient and sustainable development, in line with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals and the Doha Programme of Action for LDCs.