Moyae Launches Digital Retina Drawing Tool

Moyae Launches Digital Retina Drawing Module, Replacing Paper Diagrams for Retina Specialists

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, March 12, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Moyae , an AI-powered EHR platform for ophthalmology and optometry practices, today released its Retina Drawing component. The feature lets retina specialists draw, store, and reference retina diagrams inside patient encounters instead of on paper. Each annotation automatically maps to an ICD-10 billing code.Retina specialists have long sketched findings on paper templates that staff then scan, transcribe, and match to ICD-10 codes by hand. Moyae's tool moves that process on-screen, cutting documentation lag and reducing billing mistakes. Doctors also get instant access to a patient's past diagrams without pulling scanned files."Retina specialists do some of the most visually detailed work in medicine, but their documentation tools haven't kept up," said Sami Mirimiri, CEO at Moyae. "We built this with practicing retina specialists. Every annotation maps to the correct eye-specific ICD-10 code, which means faster encounters and more time for patients."The tool sits inside Moyae's existing EHR. Specialists draw on a digital canvas during a patient encounter, and the system suggests the corresponding billing code for each marking. One-click templates cover common conditions like wet AMD, vitreous detachment, and drusens.All drawings are stored as FHIR objects rather than flat image files. That means they're searchable across patients, useful for tracking disease progression over time, and shareable with referring physicians. A paper sketch in a scanned PDF can't do any of that."The real problem with paper drawings is that the friction compounds. You sketch something, someone scans it, someone else reconciles the codes, and by the end of the day you're behind," said Sami. "Early users are telling us they're saving several minutes per retina encounter, and the structured data is letting them run queries across their patient population for the first time."Moyae focuses exclusively on vision care, which lets the team build workflows specific to ophthalmology rather than retrofitting a general-purpose EHR. The Retina Drawing component is available now to all Moyae customers.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.