Moyae Announces Integration with AdvancedMD to Streamline Vision-Care Practice Workflows

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, April 22, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Moyae , the AI-powered electronic health record (EHR) platform purpose-built for ophthalmology and optometry practices, today announced a strategic integration with AdvancedMD, a leading provider of cloud-based practice management and patient engagement solutions. The partnership equips vision-care providers with a seamless, end-to-end solution to manage both clinical workflows and front-office operations more efficiently.As administrative demands continue to rise across specialty practices, Moyae is doubling down on its mission to reduce burnout and inefficiencies for clinical teams. With this integration, ophthalmologists and optometrists can now benefit from Moyae’s intuitive, vision-specific EHR capabilities while also leveraging AdvancedMD’s robust billing, scheduling, and patient engagement tools—all in a synchronized ecosystem.“Moyae has always been dedicated to delivering cutting-edge technology that is flexible and scalable—it’s the reason we wanted to partner with AdvancedMD,” said Sami Mirimiri, CEO of Moyae. “Through this collaboration, providers who rely on Moyae for streamlined workflows—including objective data capture, anterior/posterior findings, medication prescribing, and care planning—can also rely on AdvancedMD to expertly handle claims, scheduling, and billing. With bi-directional integration, vision-care practices can effortlessly update patient histories, document encounters, and transmit claims directly to the AdvancedMD ledger. It’s a win-win for providers and their patients.”This partnership comes at a crucial time for healthcare professionals. A recent survey by the Medical Group Management Association (MGMA) revealed that 27% of medical groups reported physician departures in 2024 due to burnout, with over 40% citing growing administrative burdens as a primary cause. Moyae and AdvancedMD aim to reverse that trend by eliminating redundant workflows and giving providers more time to focus on patient care.“AdvancedMD has remained focused on building a platform that streamlines and accelerates daily operations for both primary care and specialty practices. Our goal is to improve how medical group owners manage their practice, from their billing processes and practice management tasks to their telehealth offerings and patient engagement strategies,” said Tim Costantino, Vice President and Head of Product, AdvancedMD. “Our partnership with Moyae helps us realize this goal by significantly enhancing our offerings for vision-care practice leaders who need specialized solutions to address their most critical tech needs. It’s one more way we are helping to bridge the healthcare technology gap for private practices and reduce burnout for everyone involved.”Both companies will be exhibiting at the American Society of Cataract and Refractive Surgery (ASCRS) Annual Conference, held April 25–28. Attendees can visit Moyae at booth #850 and AdvancedMD at booth #1048 to see the integration in action and learn how the partnership can transform their practice workflows.

