Brainfyre Public Relations Introduces Program to Help Founders Build Media Readiness

Addresses the risks of premature publicity for emerging businesses seeking media attention and expands client roster selectively to maintain high-touch service

Getting press isn’t about a single article or viral moment. Public relations is about building credibility over time.” — Mia Alanis

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, March 16, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Many startups and organizations seek media attention before they are fully prepared, often risking credibility or wasted opportunities, according to Los Angeles-based boutique PR firm Brainfyre Public Relations . To address this, the firm has introduced “ Project Launch ,” a three-month program designed to help founders strengthen messaging, digital presence, and communication assets before pursuing public relations campaigns.“Founders often assume that once they have initial traction, press coverage should be the next immediate step,” said Mia Alanis, founder of Brainfyre. “The reality is that if messaging, digital presence, or operational processes are incomplete, media exposure can highlight gaps rather than strengthen reputation and credibility.”Industry experts support this perspective. Entrepreneur magazine notes that many startups fail to gain meaningful press because they pursue publicity before developing a clear narrative or credible foundation, which can undermine perceived credibility among journalists and audiences.“Getting press isn’t about a single article or viral moment. Public relations is about building credibility over time. If a brand isn’t fully ready for its close-up, it can undermine the impact of PR efforts,” said Alanis. “Being prepared makes every media opportunity count.”Project Launch provides guidance on:- Clarifying core messaging and brand narrative- Enhancing digital presence, including website and social media- Creating foundational communication materials for future media engagementBrainfyre operates virtually with a fully-remote team and serves clients nationwide. In response to growing demand, the firm has opened two additional client slots for Project Launch as part of a limited roster expansion.For more information, visit https://www.brainfyre.com About Brainfyre Public RelationsBrainfyre Public Relations is a Los Angeles-based virtual boutique PR firm helping brands, nonprofits, and thought leaders build recognition and credibility. The firm specializes in media relations, digital communications, and storytelling that captures attention and communicates a brand's message clearly. Brainfyre works with clients to secure media coverage, raise awareness, and share their expertise with the right audiences. The firm's approach combines strategic insight with creative execution to support growth and highlight what makes each client unique.

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