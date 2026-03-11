TCEQ approves fines totaling $1,195,080

The Texas Commission on Environmental Quality today approved penalties totaling $1,073,244 against 29 regulated entities for violations of state environmental regulations.

Agreed orders were issued for the following enforcement categories: eight air quality, one industrial hazardous waste, three multi-media, five municipal wastewater discharges, two petroleum storage tanks, eight public water systems, and one water quality.

A default order was issued for the following enforcement category: one petroleum storage tank.

In addition, on March 10, the executive director approved penalties totaling $121,836 against 43 entities.

Agenda items from today's meeting can be viewed on the TCEQ website. TCEQ's next agenda meeting is scheduled for April 1, 2026.