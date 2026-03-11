Submit Release
Wednesday, March 11, 2026

CANADA, October 3 - Note: All times local

9:30 a.m. The Prime Minister will attend the National Caucus meeting.

West Block
Parliament Hill

2:15 p.m. The Prime Minister will attend Question Period.

West Block
Parliament Hill

6:00 p.m. The Prime Minister will deliver remarks at an event to celebrate St. Patrick’s Day.

Closed to media

