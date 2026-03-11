Thursday, March 12, 2026
CANADA, November 3 - Note: All times local
National Capital Region, Canada
9:30 a.m. The Prime Minister will chair the Cabinet meeting.
West Block
Parliament Hill
Yellowknife, Northwest Territories
2:30 p.m. The Prime Minister will announce a new plan to defend and transform Canada’s Northern and Arctic region.
Notes for media:
Open coverage
- Media wishing to cover the event are asked to contact media@pmo-cpm.gc.ca to confirm their attendance. Details on how to participate will be provided upon registration.
- Media are asked to arrive no later than 1:45 p.m.
3:55 p.m. The Prime Minister will meet with the Premier of the Northwest Territories, R.J. Simpson.
Note for media:
4:40 p.m. The Prime Minister will visit local infrastructure.
Note for media:
5:30 p.m. The Prime Minister will depart for Oslo, Norway.
Note for media:
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.