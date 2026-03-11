Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,434 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 454,176 in the last 365 days.

Thursday, March 12, 2026

CANADA, November 3 - Note: All times local

National Capital Region, Canada

9:30 a.m. The Prime Minister will chair the Cabinet meeting.

West Block
Parliament Hill

Yellowknife, Northwest Territories

2:30 p.m. The Prime Minister will announce a new plan to defend and transform Canada’s Northern and Arctic region.

Notes for media:

  • Open coverage

  • Media wishing to cover the event are asked to contact media@pmo-cpm.gc.ca to confirm their attendance. Details on how to participate will be provided upon registration.
  • Media are asked to arrive no later than 1:45 p.m.

3:55 p.m. The Prime Minister will meet with the Premier of the Northwest Territories, R.J. Simpson.

Note for media:

4:40 p.m. The Prime Minister will visit local infrastructure.

Note for media:

5:30 p.m. The Prime Minister will depart for Oslo, Norway.

Note for media:

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Thursday, March 12, 2026

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

By continuing to use this site, you agree to our Terms & Conditions, last updated on September 30, 2025.