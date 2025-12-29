25th Anniversary of Miraculous British Airways Flight 2069 ~ Peace is Always Available

Laurie E. Smith, author of The Flow Habit: Creating Peace, Passion, Purpose and Everyday Miracles The Flow Habit: Creating Peace, Passion, Purpose, and Everyday Miracles is an inspirational self-help guide to discovering a sense of inner peace through the power of the flow state.

New Book--The Flow Habit--Recounts Near-Death Experience and the Miraculous Power of the Flow State

When I thought my life was ending, I felt a deep peace I didn’t know was possible. It changed everything.” — Laurie E. Smith, author of The Flow Habit

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, December 29, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Twenty-five years ago, author Laurie E. Smith and her husband boarded British Airways Flight 2069 for what was meant to be a dream vacation from London, England, to Nairobi, Kenya. Just hours before reaching their destination, at sunrise, their journey took a terrifying turn that would permanently change Smith’s life—and eventually inspire her new book, The Flow Habit: Creating Peace, Passion, Purpose & Everyday Miracles.

Mid-flight, another passenger forced his way into the cockpit in an attempt to crash the plane. During a violent struggle that lasted nearly five minutes, the aircraft plunged twice in terrifying 10,000-foot nosedives. Convinced they were about to die, Smith and her husband said what they believed were their final goodbyes.

In that moment of absolute fear, Smith experienced something unexpected: a profound sense of calm and peace that enveloped her entire being.

“When I thought my life was ending, I felt a deep peace I didn’t know was possible,” Smith recalls. “It changed everything.”

Through a series of extraordinary events, the plane was ultimately saved, and all aboard survived. As Smith realized she would live, one truth stood out above all others: love is the only thing that matters. She was also struck by a second, equally powerful realization—that even in the most unimaginable circumstances, humans have an innate ability to access inner calm and peace.

Now, twenty-five years later, Smith is a speaker, workshop facilitator, coach, and author dedicated to helping others access that same sense of peace—not through crisis, but through positive everyday flow experiences. Her work focuses on the power of flow states and peak experiences such as awe, wonder, gratitude, and deep engagement.

"Flow is something we can all experience, and it can become a way of life," says Smith. "The more we become aware of fleeting, everyday flow experiences, the more we can nurture them, ultimately leading to those more profound flow experiences that can dramatically change our lives."

In The Flow Habit, Smith weaves her near-death experience together with emerging research on flow—the psychological state in which we become so absorbed in an activity that we lose track of time. The book explores how everyday flow experiences can foster emotional well-being, a sense of belonging, inner safety, and resilience in an increasingly chaotic world.

“Flow isn’t rare or reserved for elite performers,” Smith explains. “It’s something we all experience naturally, and we can learn to cultivate it intentionally.”

Designed as an accessible, easy-to-read guide, The Flow Habit helps readers uncover their own unique “formulas for flow”—the activities, environments, and practices that allow them to feel most alive, grounded, and connected.

“The experience on that plane changed my life,” Smith says. “I feel deeply grateful for the gift of being alive. This sense of gratitude is something we can all access—the joy and wonder that simple pleasures bring. The more we honor those moments and follow what lights us up, the more flow we experience.”

Smith adds, “We are all already Flow Experts. We can access a Flow Mindset and invite more flow in our lives by starting with reminding ourselves good it is to be alive.”

About The Flow Habit:

The Flow Habit: Creating Peace, Passion, Purpose & Everyday Miracles (ISBN: 978-1401997359) will be released December 30, 2025, by Hay House (Penguin Random House) and available wherever books are sold. The Flow Habit is your personal guide to tapping the power state of flow. Whether you're feeling stuck, uninspired, or simply yearning for more energy, this book can help you find your spark again. Inside you'll find simple, uplifting exercises and real-life stories from people around the world who have experienced the life-changing magic of flow--and how you can too.

Intuitive coach and author Laurie Smith shows you how spending just a few minutes each day doing things that truly light you up can make a profound difference, helping your overall life to flow in positive new directions. If you're ready to reignite a sense of joy and wonder and follow where your soul is calling you, The Flow Habit will show you how.

About Laurie Smith:

Laurie E. Smith is an author, speaker, coach, and founder of the 28-Day Flow Challenges, a self-guided journey that helps people access flow through simple, 5–10 minute activities they love. She is on a mission to spread the word about how everyday flow experiences can boost emotional well-being and help people positively change their lives.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.