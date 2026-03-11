Bluente Launches Open-Source MCP Server, Bringing Format-Preserving Document Translation Directly Into AI Workflows

New integration lets AI agents translate documents across 120+ languages without leaving the tools developers and professionals already use

We built the MCP server because translation shouldn’t require context-switching,” — Daphne Tay, CEO & Founder

SINGAPORE, March 12, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Bluente, the AI-powered document translation platform used by over 40,000 professionals worldwide, today announced the release of its open-source MCP (Model Context Protocol) server. The integration enables AI agents in Claude Desktop, Cursor, and other MCP-compatible environments to translate documents with full format preservation, directly from within the user’s existing workflow.

The Bluente Translate MCP Server is available now on GitHub under the MIT license.

The Problem: Translation Breaks Workflow Context

Professionals working across languages face a consistent friction point. Translating a contract, financial report, or investor deck means leaving the current work environment, uploading to a separate tool, waiting for output, and then manually rebuilding formatting that was destroyed in the process. Tables break. Legal numbering disappears. Tracked changes are lost.

The MCP server eliminates that detour entirely. A developer working in Cursor can translate a client’s PDF without switching tabs. A legal analyst using Claude Desktop can process a scanned Arabic contract and receive the formatted translation back in the same conversation.

How It Works

The MCP server exposes six tools that handle the full translation lifecycle:

• Language discovery — query supported languages and translation pairs across 120+ languages

• File upload — send documents (PDF, DOCX, XLSX, PPTX, images, and more) to Bluente’s translation engine

• Translation execution — trigger translation with automatic format preservation and integrated OCR for scanned documents

• Status tracking — monitor translation progress for large documents

• File download — retrieve the completed translation with original formatting intact

• End-to-end workflow — a single command that handles upload, translation, and download in one step

The server runs on Node.js (v20+) and communicates with AI clients over stdio while connecting to Bluente’s APIs over HTTPS. Enterprise security standards apply: zero data retention, end-to-end encryption, and automatic deletion after processing.

Why MCP Matters for Document Translation

The Model Context Protocol is an open standard that allows AI assistants to interact with external tools and services. By publishing an MCP server, Bluente makes its translation capabilities available as a native action inside any compatible AI environment.

For engineering teams, this replaces fragile multi-vendor pipelines. Instead of stitching together separate OCR, translation, and formatting services, a single MCP tool call handles the entire process. For professionals in legal, finance, and life sciences, it means translated documents arrive formatted and ready to use, without the hours of manual rework that follow traditional translation workflows.

Built for the Community

The server is fully open source under the MIT license. Developers can inspect the code, contribute improvements, and adapt the integration for their own use cases.

“We built the MCP server because translation shouldn’t require context-switching,” said Daphne Tay, CEO & Founder at Bluente. “Professionals already work inside AI-powered environments. They shouldn’t have to leave those environments, upload a file somewhere else, wait, download the result, and then spend an hour fixing broken formatting. The MCP server brings Bluente’s translation engine directly into the tools people already use, with the same format preservation and security standards our 30,000+ users rely on.”

About Bluente

Bluente is an AI-powered document translation platform that combines neural machine translation with layout-aware rendering technology. The result is pixel-perfect format preservation across 120+ languages, handling PDFs, Office files, presentations, spreadsheets, and scanned documents via integrated OCR. Bluente serves professionals in legal, financial services, life sciences, and technology who need both translation accuracy and structural integrity. The platform delivers 99.7% accuracy on legal terminology and has earned a 4.9/5 rating from 2,500+ legal professionals. Bluente is trusted by organizations including Shopify, BNP Paribas, ByteDance, Franklin Templeton, and WeWork.

Learn more at bluente.com. Access the MCP server at github.com/Bluente/bluente-translate-mcp-server.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.