Bluente Launches Legal Document Translation That Preserves Tables and Numbering

SINGAPORE, February 3, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Bluente, the AI-powered document translation platform trusted by leading international law firms and legal teams at ByteDance and Yara, today announced enhancements to its legal document translation engine. The platform now achieves 99.7% accuracy on legal terminology recognition while preserving the exact formatting of disclosure schedules, scanned documents, contract tables, and legal numbering systems that generic translation tools consistently destroy.

Law firms handling cross-border M&A, international arbitration, and multi-jurisdictional litigation face a persistent challenge: when translating critical legal documents, traditional AI translators strip away the precise formatting that makes legal documents legally valid. Traditional translation agencies offer quality but take weeks and cost significantly more. Disclosure schedules lose their table structures. Contracts lose their section numbering. Tracked changes disappear entirely.

Bluente’s format-preserving translation technology solves this by maintaining exact document structure across 120+ languages. A 5,000-page discovery production that previously required weeks of manual reformatting can now be completed in hours with formatting intact.

The platform has earned a 4.9 out of 5 rating from more than 2,500 legal professionals and supports over 120 languages including Arabic, Chinese, Japanese, and Korean. Documents that once required days or weeks of translation and manual reformatting are processed in minutes.

“It’s specifically trained for legal work, making the high-quality translation extremely competitive. For international arbitration matters, the ability to preserve document structure while translating witness statements across multiple languages has transformed our workflow,” said Elizabeth Chan, International Arbitrator at Stevenson, Wong & Co.

About Bluente

Bluente is an AI-powered document translation platform headquartered in Singapore with operations in Scottsdale, Arizona. The company’s format-preserving technology maintains exact document structure — including tables, legal numbering, footnotes, and tracked changes — across 120+ languages. Trusted by enterprise clients including ByteDance, Shopify, BNP Paribas, and Franklin Templeton, Bluente enables legal, financial, and compliance teams to translate complex documents in minutes rather than weeks. Learn more at https://www.bluente.com

