1% Listing Realtor Mike Ramirez Joins ListingCalifornia.com

Sell For 1% Listing Fee, Buy with up to 10k Cash-Back Mike Ramirez, Your 1% Listing Realtor 13380 Bambi Court, Moreno Valley

Mike Ramirez brings a high‑touch, team‑based approach to serving homebuyers and sellers, including teachers and public employees across Southern California.

RIVERSIDE, CA, UNITED STATES, March 15, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- CalTAP -Powered by Secure Choice Lending is pleased to announce that Mike Ramirez, a respected third‑generation Southern California Realtor, has joined Listing California as a Preferred Realtor.Full‑Service Expertise with a 1% Listing Fee: ( https://www.listingcalifornia.com/CalTAP/Sell As a Listing California Preferred Realtor, Mike Ramirez offers clients full‑service representation-professional photography, 3D tours, targeted marketing, and skilled negotiation—paired with an industry‑leading 1% listing fee for qualifying properties (and 1.5% for many others), plus a flat $995 marketing fee. This structure is designed to help sellers keep more equity at closing without sacrificing service or results.CalTAP‑Powered Rewards for Teachers and Public Employees: ( https://www.caltap.com/ Through the CalTAP partnership, Mike’s clients who are eligible public employees gain access to:• Zero lender fees (no underwriting or processing fees)• Free rate float‑down if interest rates drop after locking• Match‑or‑beat rate and pricing guarantee on qualified loans• Up to $10,000 cash‑back at closing when they buy with a Listing California/CalTAP preferred agent*These benefits make Listing California and CalTAP one of the most compelling real estate and lending combinations available to California’s public employees today.A Proven Advocate for Teachers & Public Employees: ( https://www.listingcalifornia.com/About/Team “Mike is the ultimate real estate professional and negotiator,” said Joe Moore, Division Manager for Secure Choice Lending. “He has represented CalTAP clients for years and has closed countless transactions for California teachers and public employees. Bringing him and Mike Ramirez & Associates into the Listing California Preferred Network was a natural fit. Our clients benefit from his experience, advocacy, and commitment to maximizing their savings and long‑term wealth.”Ramirez added, “My goal has always been to put clients first and educate them through every step of the process. With Listing California and CalTAP, I can deliver the same high‑touch service while helping clients save thousands when they sell and even more when they buy. It’s a win for the people who serve our communities every day.”About Listing California: ( https://www.listingcalifornia.com/About/ListingCalifornia Listing California, powered by CalTAP.com, is a consumer‑focused real estate platform offering low 1%–1.5% listing fees, a $995 flat marketing cost, and up to $10,000 buyer cash‑back, combined with exclusive CalTAP lending benefits for teachers, first responders, military, and public employees.Media & ContactFor more information or to connect with Mike Ramirez & Associates:Realtor: Mike RamirezEmail: mike@listingcalifornia.comPhone: 310‑968‑3402Website: https://mike247realtor.com/ For press and partnership inquiries:Email: info@listingcalifornia.comFor more info, visit https://www.listingcalifornia.com/ (or) https://www.caltap.com/ *Cash‑back and commission offers vary by loan program, purchase price, and location. Terms, conditions, and minimums apply. See program details for full information.

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