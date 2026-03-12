McMillan Pazdan Smith Acquires MCA Architecture, Expanding its Industrial Design Practice

Paxton Access U.S. Headquarters located in Greenville, SC. Designed by MCA Architecture. (Photo courtesy of MPS) MPS is a regionally expanding architecture and advisory firm with studios in 11 Southeastern cities

GREENVILLE, SC, UNITED STATES, March 12, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- McMillan Pazdan Smith (MPS) is announcing its acquisition of MCA Architecture (MCA) of Greenville, SC. This partnership deepens and expands MPS’ industrial practice which designs and plans advanced and technical manufacturing environments, associated corporate offices and commercial campus amenities, and distribution developments across the Eastern United States.

“The partnership between McMillan Pazdan Smith and MCA brings together two highly talented, innovative, and experienced teams supporting advanced manufacturing and development, and thriving domestic and foreign direct corporate investments in the region. Working together, we are excited to combine and grow our clientele in the successful design and delivery of complex, high-impact projects in the nation’s most dynamic growth corridors,” says

Chad Cousins, CEO of McMillan Pazdan Smith.

MCA, founded in 1976 by Marshall F. Clarke, FAIA, and currently celebrating its 50th anniversary, has extensive design experience serving clients in the industrial development, manufacturing, and energy markets.

Notable MCA projects include:

• More than 40 million square feet of industrial development across eleven states for clients including Red Rock Developments, Hughes Commercial, The Furman Company, Childress Klein, and Collett

• The Dominion Energy corporate campus in Cayce, SC

• Nexans’ high voltage marine cable manufacturing facility in North Charleston, SC

• Boeing’s Fuselage Paint Facility in North Charleston, SC

• Dominion Fairwinds Landing, an office building on Viginia’s Chesapeake Bay providing renewable energy services from Dominion’s offshore wind farm

“MCA’s relationship driven philosophy aligns naturally with the collaborative spirit at MPS,” says Channing Addis, CEO of MCA Architecture. “Both firms prioritize trust, transparency, and a personal connection that extends beyond the architecture process.”

MPS is a regionally expanding architecture and advisory firm with studios in 11 Southeastern cities. The Company provides architecture, interior design, planning, and advisory services to clients with national reach.

The integration of MCA further enhances MPS’s strong industrial practice, which has expertise in designing manufacturing environments, industrial buildings, and corporate headquarter facilities and campuses for clients operating in the food and beverage, agriculture, aerospace, automotive, pharmaceutical, and energy industries.

While financial terms of the acquisition were not disclosed, MCA’s leadership and 25+ full time workforce will become part of MPS.

Legal Disclaimer:

