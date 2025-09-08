McMillan Pazdan Smith Welcomes Hecht Burdeshaw Architects in Southeast Expansion, Photo by: Kelly Masic Photography.

Located in the heart of downtown Columbus, GA, Hecht Burdeshaw has served as a key partner in the development of Columbus for over 60 years.

We are excited to invest and add further value to the Columbus and Auburn-Opelika region together” — Chad Cousins, CEO, McMillan Pazdan Smith

COLUMBUS, GA, UNITED STATES, September 8, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Hecht Burdeshaw Architects joins regional architecture and advisory firm, McMillan Pazdan Smith Architecture. Located in the heart of downtown Columbus, GA, Hecht Burdeshaw has served as a key partner in the development of Columbus for over 60 years.

Through public and private work including the Columbus Convention & Trade Center, Mercer Medical School, and the Anthen BlueCross BlueShield Office, the team in Columbus is rooted in the community and poised to serve clients regionally.

Joining Southeast leader McMillan Pazdan Smith will underpin the Columbus team with additional resources and expertise. “Hecht Burdeshaw’s commitment to teamwork and client service reflects the MPS purpose and core values,” said MPS CEO Chad Cousins. “We are excited to invest and add further value to the Columbus and Auburn-Opelika region together.”

The Columbus, GA-AL MSA has experienced advancements in healthcare and notable growth in commercial development since the launch of the Columbus 2025 initiative by public, private and nonprofit leaders in 2014. MPS has dedicated practices to support growing sectors in the region while also providing experienced advisory planning services for civic, commercial, education, and healthcare projects.

“We feel great alignment between firms,” said Jeff Harper, Vice President at HBA who will serve as the MPS Columbus Studio Director. “Advancing HBA as part of MPS positions our firm for a resilient and successful future.” Hecht Burdeshaw’s leadership and 19 team members will join MPS’ integrated model of multidisciplinary collaboration serving sophisticated projects across the Southeast.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.