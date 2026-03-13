Nebo Launches Marketing Predictive App with up to 99% Accuracy

The model has proven to be over 97% accurate, and for some clients it has proven to be over 99% accurate

Ironically, the clients with incredibly complicated buyer journeys see the best results. All that complexity means a goldmine of marketing and sales data that we can harness to fuel the model.” — Jenn Vickery, EVP, Product Innovation at Nebo

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, March 13, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Nebo , an Atlanta-based marketing agency, officially launched its highly accurate proprietary predictive app to select clients.This unique predictive model uses a client-specific, variable-based approach that allows significant customization to each client. In beta testing, the model proved to be more than 97% accurate, with instances of more than 99% accuracy for some clients.“The model has proven itself to be highly accurate in forecasting future results based on a client’s past and current ad spend. It’s given our clients confidence in their overall ROI," said Kimm Lincoln, President of Nebo. The app incorporates specific historic client data and allows for several client-specific customizations managed through Nebo’s proprietary variable input manager.The model isn’t built to predict ad spend trends and needs for every organization. It works best for organizations that have structured marketing and conversion data that measure and store touchpoints throughout the buyer journey.“Ironically, the clients with incredibly complicated buyer journeys see the best results,” said Jenn Vickery, EVP, Product Innovation at Nebo. “All that complexity means a goldmine of marketing and sales data that we can harness to fuel the model.”Nebo’s predictive model also demonstrated success with clients who have seasonal or other disruptive marketing and sales cycles. In addition to its predictive capabilities, the tool also allows clients to model and experiment with different spend levels without changing the core data or model.To learn more about Nebo’s Predictive App, visit NeboIntel.com or to learn more about Nebo’s marketing and advertising services, visit NeboAgency.com.###About Nebo:Nebo is a human-centered agency built for the digital age. We believe that trust and attention are the most valuable resources in this hyper-connected, omni-channel, multi-device, ad-saturated world. By creating human-centered digital experiences and buyer journey marketing campaigns, we inspire, educate, and empower consumers. Our research and strategy teams develop deep, authentic understandings of consumer behavior to earn a place in their hearts and minds. Our creative and copy teams use these insights to help brands tell great stories. Our marketing teams build campaigns that do more than drive awareness, they change consumer behavior. To learn more about Nebo, visit www.neboagency.com

